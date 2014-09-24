Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- As the Red Sox took batting practice Tuesday at Fenway Park, Dustin Pedroia stood in the outfield and watched.

Pedroia has been reduced to being a spectator for the final week of the season, but at least he’s able to rejoin the team. On Sept. 11, he had season-ending surgery on his left wrist to repair an issue that has plagued him for most of the season.

And although this marks the third consecutive year in which Pedroia has undergone a procedure on his hand or wrist, he also is expected to be able to go through his usual offseason training routine by virtue of having had the surgery before the end of the season.

“This isn’t like the last offseason,” he said. “I‘m pretty excited about it.”

Pedroia already has had the stitches removed from his wrist and will wear a protective brace through at least the weekend. According to everything he has been told by Dr. Matt Leibman, his surgeon at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, he can expect to begin his typical offseason training program on or close to schedule.

“He’s still in the early stages of recovery and rehab,” manager John Farrell said, “but everything that he has experienced following the surgery has been positive.”

Pedroia’s offensive numbers are in a steady four-year decline, mostly because of his health issues. Hitters rely on quick hands and wrists, and he has been so compromised that his OPS since 2011 has slid from .861 to .797 to .787 and finally this year to .712, the lowest total in his eight full seasons in the majors.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-89

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 11-12, 3.98 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 3-3, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo makes his seventh major league start in the second game of a three-game set against the Rays on Wednesday. He’s lost his last three starts, giving up 10 runs in 14 innings. He won his only start against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Aug. 29.

--INF/OF Brock Holt took batting practice with the club on Wednesday. It was his first time on the field since suffering a concussion on Sept. 5. Manager John Farrell said he hopes to have him in the lineup again for the weekend series against the Yankees. Before being sidelined, Holt, a surprise in a dismal season for the club, played in 99 of 100 games. He was a spark batting leadoff and filling a void that haunted the club at the start of the season.

--1B Mike Napoli missed his fifth straight game due to a variety of lingering injuries -- finger, back and toe. Manager John Farrell said he was “hopeful” the slugger would return to the lineup before the season ends Sunday. He’s currently in an 0-for-15 slump.

--CF Rusney Castillo went 0-for-4 in his Fenway Park debut with the Red Sox, but did fly out to the warning track in right. The Cuban refugee was signed by Boston in late August.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sprained right hand) was scratched from the lineup and listed as day-to-day. Manager John Farrell said Middlebrooks aggravated an injury suffered May 10 in Texas when he got hit by a pitch and missed the following game.

--SS Xander Bogaerts (neck) was scratched and listed as day-to-day. He continues to deal with a stiff neck, the result of being hit by a ricochet in the indoor batting cage Sunday in Baltimore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Clay was in complete command of that game tonight.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, of RHP Clay Buchholz, who had a shutout until the eighth inning of Tuesday’s loss to the Rays. Tampa Bay wound up scoring five runs in the eighth inning.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

