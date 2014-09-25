Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox are four games away from finishing last in the American League East, thus completing a last-to-first-to-last cycle.

On Wednesday night, however, the Sox took a happy glimpse at their future, starting seven rookies in a game for the first time since Sept. 25, 1971, and cruising past the Tampa Bay Rays, 11-3.

“I wasn’t here for the last one (Sept. 25, 1971) but youth is served, there’s no doubt about it,” manager John Farrell said after right-hander Anthony Ranaudo went a career-high seven innings to raise his record to 4-3.

Ranaudo had help. Lots of rookie help.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs. Third baseman Garin Cecchini hit his first major league home run and made three nifty fielding plays. Catcher Christian Vazquez drove in a run and scored one, as did second baseman Mookie Betts. Left fielder Bryce Brentz had two hits, and center fielder Rusney Castillo drew a bases-loaded walk for his first major league RBI (in his sixth game).

“There’s a talented group,” said Farrell. “We’ve got an opportunity this September to give experience. It’s good to see guys like Bryce Brentz, Garin Cecchini swing the bat as they did -- and to get seven solid innings from Anthony tonight, keeping the ball in the ballpark ... all positives.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-89

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-4, 3.96 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 4-3, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo ended his season on a high note, throwing seven strong innings to end a personal three-game losing streak and run his final record to 4-3. The rookie gave up two runs in the first inning, then scattered four hits while blanking Tampa Bay over the next six frames. It was his first win since he beat the Rays in St. Petersburg on Aug. 29, and he yielded six home runs during his losing streak.

--3B Garin Cecchini had an interesting night. He hit his first major league homer, booted a ground ball, pulled up lame on a walk/wild pitch and was hit on the foot with a pitch. He also made three nifty fielding plays, one to his right and then two to his left, both in the eighth inning.

--CF Rusney Castillo walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning Wednesday. It was his first major league RBI, coming in his sixth game. He also had his first two major league walks. He is 4-for-23 (.174) with the Red Sox.

--LF Bryce Brent notched his first career multi-hit game, going 2-for-5. The rookie is 4-for-11 since his recall from Triple-A Pawtucket.

--SS Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs with a 2-for-4 night after missing almost two full games with a stiff neck. It was his ninth multi-hit game over his last 22, and he is hitting .326 with 16 RBIs over that span. His two-run single in the fourth inning marked his first hit in 11 career plate appearances with the bases loaded. He does have two sacrifice flies with the bags full.

--RHP Allen Webster, 1-0 with two no-decisions in his last three starts, faces the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of the three-game series Thursday night. Webster has allowed six earned runs in 17 innings over those three starts. He will face the Rays for the third time this season, the first time at Fenway. He made his 2014 major league debut at Tampa Bay on July 27 and got the win.

--DH David Ortiz did not play Wednesday night due to soreness from a swing he took in Tuesday night’s game. He has three homers in his past three games.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sprained right hand) sat out a second consecutive game, but he might play over the weekend. “We’re going to continue to press and push to get him on the field as much as possible in his final five days, even though one of them is today and he won’t be on the field,” manager John Farrell said. “Tomorrow through the weekend, we need to get him on the field as much as possible.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a really good building block for me to take home for the offseason. There’s still some things I need to work on and get better with, but, yeah, definitely something to build off of, for sure.” -- RHP Anthony Ranaudo, the 2014 International League pitcher of the year, after throwing seven effective innings Wednesday, leading the Red Sox to an 11-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (“soreness”) did not play Sept. 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sprained right hand) did not play Sept. 23-24. He is day-to-day.

--SS Xander Bogaerts (neck stiffness) left the Sept. 21 game. He did not play Sept. 23, but he returned to the lineup Sept. 24.

--1B Mike Napoli (sore finger, toe) did not play Sept. 18-24. He is expected to return during the season’s final week.

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-24. He was cleared to resume baseball activity Sept. 18. He took batting practice on the field Sept. 23, but if he plays again this season, manager John Farrell said it won’t be until the final weekend series.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Edwin Escobar

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rusney Castillo

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Bryce Brentz

OF Mookie Betts