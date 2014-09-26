Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The kids did it again for the Red Sox on Thursday night.

Starting seven rookies for the second straight night, the first-year players led the way to a second straight blowout.

“We got a lot of young guys coming up,” said rookie right-hander Allen Webster after his seven-inning effort backed an offense led by first-year players. “Everybody’s really good, a lot of good arms, a lot of good infielders and outfielders. We’re looking good coming forward.”

The Red Sox got the first career home runs from catcher Christian Vazquez and center fielder Rusney Castillo. Spots 7-9 in the batting order -- Castillo, left fielder Bryce Brentz and Vazquez -- went a combined 8-for-12 with two homers and seven RBIs, while leadoff hitter Mookie Betts had three hits and an RBI.

“A lot of very good at-bats, particularly the bottom third of the order, along with Mookie at the top,” manager John Farrell said. “Hard-hit balls, very good baserunning overall -- and Webby kept the game in check.”

While starting seven rookies for the first time since 1987 on Wednesday, Thursday night marked only the second time in club history two rookies hit their first homers in the same game.

The rookie homers gave the Red Sox a club-record eight by rookies this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-89

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-4, 4.67 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 0-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Allen Webster worked seven strong innings and picked up his fifth win in Thursday night’s 11-1 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays. Webster finished his rookie season 2-0 with two no-decisions in his last four starts, which will give him confidence heading into the offseason. He walked one in each of his last three starts, allowing two earned runs or less in each of the three.

--Rookie C Christian Vazquez again showed off his arm in the second inning Thursday, and then showed he can hit a little as well. He went 4-for-4, including his first major league home run, raising his batting average to .238. “It was fun,” said Vazquez. “My first one ... it’s a pleasure. My family was here. It’s a pleasure.”

--CF Rusney Castillo, who picked up his first RBI in his sixth big league game with a bases-loaded walk on Wednesday, blasted a three-run homer and a double on Thursday -- the first two extra-base hits of his major league career. He has reached base in six of his seven games with the Red Sox, who signed him to a $72 million deal.

--Rookie 2B Mookie Betts matched his career high with three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He has multiple-hit games in 12 of his last 26 games and is hitting .330 over that span, with 13 RBIs and a .400 on-base percentage.

--DH David Ortiz (wrist) sat out for the second straight game and isn’t likely to play this weekend. He said after the game the wrist needs at least a week to feel better but there’s nothing torn. He suffered a tear in the wrist in 2008. Also, asked about Derek Jeter’s heroics in New York, he said, “Wow. That’s him. Perfect. The Yankee fans this year, they’re not going to go to the playoffs, but that was like a playoff game right there, where you end up winning it. That was unbelievable.”

--Rookie RHP Steven Wright takes his knuckleball to the mound for the second time as a major league starter, facing the New York Yankees in the opener of the final series of the season on Friday night. Wright, 5-5 with a 3.41 ERA at Pawtucket this season, blanked the Seattle Mariners for 5 2/3 innings last July 11 in his other start. He has appeared in five games in relief with Boston this season, allowing six runs on 17 hits (two of them home runs) in 16 innings, walking two and striking out 18.

--INF/OF Brock Holt (concussion) and 1B Mike Napoli (assorted) will not play again this season.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (finger) missed his second straight game and the hope is he will play this weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got a lot of young guys coming up. Everybody’s really good, a lot of good arms, a lot of good infielders and outfielders. We’re looking good coming forward.” -- Rookie RHP Allen Webster, who picked up his fifth win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (“soreness”) did not play Sept. 24 and Sept. 25. He isn’t likely to play the final weekend. He said Sept. 25 that the wrist needs at least a week to feel better but there’s nothing torn.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sprained right hand) did not play Sept. 23-25. He is day-to-day. The hope is he will play the final weekend.

--SS Xander Bogaerts (neck stiffness) left the Sept. 21 game. He did not play Sept. 23, but he returned to the lineup Sept. 24.

--1B Mike Napoli (sore finger, toe) did not play Sept. 18-24. He will not play again this season.

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game. He did not play Sept. 6-24. He was cleared to resume baseball activity Sept. 18. He took batting practice on the field Sept. 23, but he will not play again this season.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Edwin Escobar

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rusney Castillo

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Bryce Brentz

OF Mookie Betts