Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- In time, perhaps Rusney Castillo will be a focal point of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

The Red Sox, in fact, are counting on it.

For the first time since 1993, neither the Red Sox nor the Yankees will be in the playoffs, rendering their season-ending series at Fenway Park to be meaningless. But Castillo was the Sox’s bright spot in Friday night’s 3-2 loss, notching two hits, including a mammoth solo homer over everything in left field.

“I feel really good, especially physically,” Castillo said through translator Adrian Lorenzo. “I‘m starting to fall into a little bit more of a routine. From a physical standpoint, I‘m getting closer to where I want to be.”

It marked the second consecutive game in which Castillo went deep at Fenway Park. Both homers came on a first pitch from a reliever who had just entered the game. The latest was a slider from Yankees right-hander Shawn Kelley.

Castillo signed a seven-year, $72.5 million in August, the largest contract ever given to a Cuban player. After a brief tour of the minors, he was called up last week. In eight games with the Red Sox, he is 8-for-30 (.267) with one double, two homers, five RBIs and a .754 OPS.

“We’re starting to see some better timing at the plate,” manager John Farrell said. “He shows you good power, he can steal a base. It was on display with the skills he has tonight. With more consistent playing time, you’re seeing his game come together.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-90

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Mashiro Tanaka, 13-4, 2.47 ERA) vs. Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 3-2, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly is slated to go for Boston on Saturday. He’s won his last two starts and beat the Yankees for his other win with the Red Sox, when he gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 2.

--3B Garin Cecchini started at third for the fourth straight game and went 0-for-4, including a fly out to end the game. He made a diving stab along the line on Zelous Wheeler’s third-inning grounder and made a strong throw from his knee.

--DH Yoenis Cespedes was Boston’s designated hitter for the third straight game and went 1-for-4 with a single, but struck out for the first out in the ninth with a runner on second.

--DH David Ortiz is not expected to play again this season because of a sore left wrist. He said the doctors told him that it’s “day-to-day, but it could be a week” before he felt better. He will very likely finish with 35 homers and 104 RBIs, going over 30 and 100 for the eighth time with the Red Sox. It’s a club record, surpassing seven by Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was not as satisfied. I would have been satisfied if I went deeper. My knuckleball was moving a lot today. They did a good job of laying off it and making me throw my fastball for strikes. To me, it was just OK.” -- RHP Steven Wright, who made his first start of the season, giving up two unearned runs in five innings against the Yankees Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sprained right hand) did not play Sept. 23-26. He is day-to-day. The hope is he will play the final weekend. The Red Sox have been trying to convince Middlebrooks to play winter ball, although the injury may prevent that from happening, according to manager John Farrell.

--DH David Ortiz (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 24-26. He isn’t likely to play the final weekend. He said Sept. 25 that the wrist needs at least a week to feel better but nothing is torn.

--1B Mike Napoli (sore finger, toe) did not play Sept. 18-26. He will not play again this season.

--3B Brock Holt (concussion) left the Sept. 5 game, and he will miss the rest of the season.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left wrist) last played Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11.

--RF Shane Victorino (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks. He is expected back in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Koji Uehara

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Tommy Layne

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Drake Britton

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Edwin Escobar

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

David Ross

Christian Vazquez

Dan Butler

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jemile Weeks

INF Carlos Rivero

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rusney Castillo

RF Allen Craig

OF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Bryce Brentz

OF Mookie Betts