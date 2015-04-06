Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The Boston Red Sox prepared to leave Florida with some questions that had to be answered if they intend to turn around a last-place finish in the American League East.

Last to first to last to ... first?

One of those questions that had to be answered was NOT about the offense.

The addition of free agents Hanley Ramirez (now a left fielder) and third baseman Pablo Sandoval, the improved health of second baseman Dustin Pedroia, first baseman Mike Napoli and right fielder Shane Victorino and the continued growth of outfielders Mookie Betts and Rusney Castillo left plenty of room for optimism when it comes to scoring runs.

Unless something strange happens, this team will score runs.

Now, about the pitching.

The rotation, not bolstered by the addition of Cole Hamels or any other big name out there during the offseason, remained without a true ace. The bullpen, with 40-year-old Koji Uehara at the back end, was without the injured Uehara as spring training wound down -- Edward Mujica set to close until Uehara was ready.

The Uehara injury was one of three the Sox were dealing with entering the season. Catcher Christian Vazquez was lost for the year to an elbow injury, leaving veteran Ryan Hanigan as the starter. Right-hander Joe Kelly was battling biceps soreness that was not supposed to be serious.

The enigmatic Clay Buchholz is the No. 1 starter, and the Red Sox are hoping this is the year he puts an entire season together. Remember, this is a two-time All-Star we’re talking about.

“Through time here in the organization, through elite performance in fairly long stretches for Clay, this is his time,” manager John Farrell said.

Buchholz is a true ace when he’s pitching well. But the new rotation, which will also include righties Rick Porcello, Joe Kelly (when healthy) and Justin Masterson and left-hander Wade Miley, is confident as a group.

“We’ve been having fun with it from Day 1,” said Masterson, beginning his second tour with the team that brought him to the big leagues and trying to rebound from a dreadful 2014. “We know what we all can do. Regardless of being criticized or name-calling, everybody’s got their own opinion and I know our opinion is completely opposite.”

As we noted before, the staff should be pitching in front of an offense that can make things easier on the group.

“The thing that stands out to me is we will send a proven major league pitcher to the mound every single night, one with a track record -- and in multiple cases, guys that have made All-Star teams at the major league level,” Farrell told MLB.com.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: Cuban import OF Rusney Castillo, who appeared in 10 games for the Red Sox after signing and playing in the minors last year, was supposed to battle Mookie Betts for the starting center field job. However, an oblique injury held Castillo back as Betts flourished. Then Castillo settled into a battle for right field with Shane Victorino, and a healthy Victorino won the competition. Castillo will start the season in Triple-A, but he figures to return sooner rather than later.

ON THE RISE: RHP Matt Barnes came to camp as a starter and appeared ready to leave Florida as a member of the Boston bullpen. Barnes, 24, is one of the club’s top prospects. Slowed by a bout with food poisoning late in camp, Barnes had a 5.25 ERA in seven Grapefruit League games through April 1. He appeared in five games in relief for Boston last year, recording a 4.00 ERA. In 23 games (22 starts) for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2014, Barnes went 8-9 with 3.95 ERA.

BACKSLIDING: 3B Pablo Sandoval’s numbers have been going down in recent years -- terrific World Series stats aside. While people blame conditioning every time the bulky veteran doesn’t get a hit, Sandoval has seen his on-base-plus-slugging percentage go from .909 in 2011 to .789, .758 and .739 the last three years. His slugging percentage, .552 in 2011, dropped to .447, .417 and .415.

PLAYER NOTES:

--OFs Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rusney Castillo were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on April 2.

Bradley opened the 2014 season as Boston’s starting center fielder, but the Red Sox are set in the outfield this year with Hanley Ramirez in left, Mookie Betts in center, Shane Victorino in right and backups Allen Craig and Daniel Nava. In 127 games as a rookie last year, Bradley batted just .198 with one home run and 30 RBIs.

Castillo, a top Cuban prospect, signed a $72.5 million contract with the Red Sox during the offseason, and he could be recalled from the minors relatively quickly.

--C Christian Vazquez was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on April 2. Vazquez felt discomfort in his right elbow after a March 13 game. He caught in a minor league game March 27 but was instructed to throw only back to the pitcher. An MRI indicated concern about the elbow, and Vazquez visited Dr. James Andrews on April 1 for a second opinion. The recovery time for non-pitchers from elbow ligament replacement surgery is usually nine months, which would allow Vazquez to return for the 2016 season. Last season as a rookie, Vazquez batted .240 with one home run in 55 games for the Red Sox.

--RHP Koji Uehara was down with a hamstring problem that didn’t seem to be getting better, making it likely he will be on the disabled list at the start of the season. “I don’t know when I’ll be back,” said Uehara, who hadn’t appeared in a game since March 14 and felt the problem during a 30-pitch bullpen session March 30. “It’s a day-to-day process. I have to do what I have to do to get ready. If that is the case, if I start on the DL, it will certainly be a disappointment.”

--DH David Ortiz took to Derek Jeter’s new athlete’s website, The Players’ Tribune, to defend himself against those who think he has been a steroid user. “In some people’s minds, I will always be considered a cheater,” he wrote, “and that’s bull--. Mark my words: Nobody in MLB history has been tested for PEDs more than me. You know how many times I’ve been tested since 2004? More than 80. They say these tests are random. If it’s really random, I should start playing the damn lottery. Some people still think the testing is a joke. It’s no joke. Ten times a season these guys come into the clubhouse or my home with their briefcases. I have never failed a single one of those tests and I never will.”

--1B Mike Napoli, whose 2014 season ended early because of hand surgery and whose winter was spent having and recovering from painful facial surgery aimed at helping him sleep, battled some minor things in camp. However, he also hit a broken-bat home run. “I watched the video on it,” Napoli said. “It looked like I got the barrel to it. My at-bat before, when I shot the ball to right field, he kind of got in a little bit on me. That’s probably where it broke there.”

--C Sandy Leon was acquired by the Red Sox from the Nationals after starting C Christian Vazquez was lost to an elbow injury. Leon’s arrival gave the Red Sox two veteran catchers (Leon and Ryan Hanigan), allowing the club to continue the growth of prized prospect Blake Swihart in the minor leagues. Humberto Quintero was in camp for late competition.

--OF Brandon Magee, an NFL linebacker, arrived in the Red Sox’s camp after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “As of the now, I don’t even know exactly what I‘m going to do next week,” said Magee, a Sox pick in the 2012 draft. “I‘m just taking it day by day to see where it goes.” Magee was confident in his baseball ability, saying, “If I can focus on this, I can make it. That’s not even a concern.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Looking up and down the lineup, this sort of reminds me of ‘07 and that lineup other teams had to stare at before they went out there. We have some quality baseball players.” -- RHP Clay Buchholz, on the Boston’s offense.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Clay Buchholz

2. RHP Rick Porcello

3. LHP Wade Miley

4. RHP Justin Masterson

You will notice Cole Hamels is not listed in the rotation. Neither are any of the other big names available during the winter. Instead, the Red Sox are banking on an experienced group, on Buchholz finally having a complete season, on Porcello pitching well in his contract year, on Masterson bouncing back.

If all goes well, this rotation -- backed by what should be a strong offense -- should succeed. If all doesn’t go well, the Red Sox are still loaded with players who could bring in another arm -- perhaps even Hamels in the summer.

RHP Joe Kelly was dealing from biceps soreness in the spring, and with the Red Sox not needing a fifth starter right out of the gate, he appeared to be headed for the 15-day disabled list.

Buchholz is a major key. He is a two-time All-Star who just hasn’t been able to stay healthy/effective. He has ace stuff.

Miley is solid. Masterson is trying to get over a nightmarish 2014. There is also depth on the farm.

“I feel great,” Masterson said after his best spring outing in late March. “At this time last year, if we were going into the fourth or fifth inning, I’d be giving up at least a couple of homers out there. The first couple would be good, and after that, not so much.”

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Brandon Workman

The regular closer, 40-year-old RHP Koji Uehara, was headed for the disabled list with a nagging hamstring injury. Mujica was set to be the closer on Opening Day. With RHP Joe Kelly likely also sidelined at the start of the season, the Sox could go with eight relievers to get through the early games.

Barnes made the team after a strong spring that saw him go from starting to the bullpen. He can help. So can Ogando, who is looking to rebound from elbow problems that killed his 2014 season. The former All-Star can be a real key to the pen.

Layne, Breslow and Ross are all lefties who give manager John Farrell flexibility.

LINEUP:

1. CF Mookie Betts

2. 2B Dustin Pedroia

3. DH David Ortiz

4. LF Hanley Ramirez

5. 3B Pablo Sandoval

6. 1B Mike Napoli

7. RF Shane Victorino

8. SS Xander Boagerts

9. C Ryan Hanigan

Let’s get this out of the way: The Red Sox are very left-handed in the starting lineup. Ortiz is a lefty and Sandoval a switch hitter. Victorino, a career switch hitter, is batting only right-handed, something he started last year because of a hamstring problem. The starting pitching in the AL East is largely right-handed. But don’t worry about these guys -- they can hit.

Keys? How about Pedroia again being able to hit with some power? And Sandoval turning his sliding power numbers up? And Bogaerts relaxed and able to hit as the shortstop? And Victorino, coming off back surgery, to stay on the field.

Ortiz just keeps hitting for power. Ramirez, beginning his second tour with the team, should wear out the Green Monster. Sandoval will see pitches with Napoli behind him.

“If we’re on the same page and do our job, and don’t try to get greedy, it’s going to be fun to watch us,” Sandoval said.

Ortiz said, “Ben (Cherington is) a great GM. He knows. He knows the offense had to look different than what we had last year. That’s why they went and got those guys. Those guys are on top of their game -- they’re young, talented. And the one thing I like the most about them is the feeling they have for the game.”

RESERVES:

1B/OF Allen Craig

1B/OF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt

C Sandy Leon

Missing from the list are OFs Rusney Castillo and Jackie Bradley Jr. Both figured to start the season in Triple-A, but Castillo is there if Victorino isn’t 100 percent. Many believe both Craig and Victorino would be moved at some point during the season, which would open the door for the others, as Bradley rebounded at the plate in the spring.

When C Christian Vazquez went down, the Sox went out and got Leon from the Washington Nationals. They now have two veterans behind the plate, which allows prospect Blake Swihart to develop in the minors.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The 40-year-old Uehara might be able to come off the disabled list on April 11 when he is eligible.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Kelly is targeting an April 11 return.

--C Christian Vazquez (April 2015 Tommy John surgery) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery on April 2.