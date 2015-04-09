Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Two days after signing a four-year extension for a reported $82.5 million, Detroit Tigers pitcher Rick Porcello didn’t exactly live up to raised expectations in his Boston debut.

The Red Sox threw quite a bit of money at the 26-year-old right-hander, who has never won more than 15 games, has never made an All-Star Game roster and has never received a Cy Young Award vote in his first six years in the majors. But they clearly think highly of their new acquisition, whom they acquired from Detroit in the offseason for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

Porcello looked good through five innings in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, holding the Phillies scoreless with just four hits, but things unraveled in the sixth. A one-out walk to Phillies outfielder Darin Ruf was followed by a single up the middle, and then Jeff Francoeur made him pay with a three-run shot to left that proved to be the difference-maker in a 4-2 loss.

“I felt good for the most part, I really didn’t think that they hit too many balls hard up until that sixth inning,” he said. “I think the thing before the Francoeur at-bat was the walk to Ruf, that’s a guy I have to attack and make him put it in play. Other than that, they didn’t hit a bunch of balls hard until the sixth inning.”

His manager, John Farrell, agreed that for the most part, it was a positive first outing for the No. 2 starter in the rotation.

“I thought Rick threw the ball as we anticipated, put a number of ground balls on the infield,” Farrell said. “Six quality innings of work, except for a hanging breaking ball to Francoeur.”

Porcello’s next scheduled start should come at Fenway Park early next week against Washington, likely in the Red Sox’s home opener on Monday. It will be his first-ever start or appearance against the Nationals; he’s 11-6 with a 4.49 ERA in interleague play for his career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 7-9, 5.88 ERA in 2014) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-8, 3.75 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello (0-1, 4.50 ERA) took the loss in his Boston debut, giving up a key three-run home run to Phillies OF Jeff Francoeur in a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Just two days after signing a four-year, $82.5 million extension, Porcello looked good through the first five innings, but ran into trouble in the sixth, giving up a walk and a single before the homer.

--RHP Justin Masterson makes his season debut on Thursday against the Phillies. In six spring training appearances (all starts), he went 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA. Last year, he went 7-9 in 28 games (25 starts) split between Cleveland and Saint Louis; he last pitched for Boston back in 2009.

--3B Pablo Sandoval picked up his first two hits of the season on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a bases-loaded walk for his first RBI of the season as well. Sandoval, who is in his first season with Boston after spending his first seven years in the majors with San Francisco, hit .259 during spring training with one home run and four runs batted in.

--1B Mike Napoli got his first start of the season, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Wednesday night. Napoli, now in his third year with Boston, hit .254 with 40 home runs and 147 RBIs in his first two seasons as a member of the Red Sox. He previously spent two years at Texas and five with the Los Angeles Angels. He drew a walk and scored a run on Monday after entering the game in the seventh inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes that’s the difference, one big mistake. Tight ballgame like that, I can’t make a pitch like that.”-- RHP Rick Porcello, on the three-run homer he gave up to Jeff Francoeur in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The 40-year-old veteran might be able to come off the disabled list on April 11, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Kelly is targeting an April 11 return.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava