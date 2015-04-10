Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Boston Red Sox right-hander Justin Masterson was an All-Star in 2013. In 2014 he was injured, ineffective and traded.

Signed by Boston as a free agent in the offseason, he is hoping to get back on track in the same city he began his career. And on Thursday night, he worked six effective innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2.

“(The start) means ‘OK, we’ve done it once; now we need to go out and do it again -- continue to be consistent,'” he said after allowing two runs and three hits, while striking out seven and walking one.

Masterson, an All-Star with Cleveland in ‘13, had a career-worst 5.88 ERA last season with the Indians and St. Louis Cardinals. He also spent time on the disabled list with a bad knee.

On Thursday, however, he mixed his sinker and slider to good effect, throwing 64 strikes among his 95 pitches.

“When that sinker’s on, it’s got such depth, such unpredictability to a hitter at the plate,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “When it’s cold, it’s a very difficult pitch to lift, but the mix of his slider has been very good.”

At the plate, Masterson had the first two-hit game of his career. He drove in a run with the first of those, a single in the third inning.

“It’s not skill,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just luck.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-12, 4.34 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-14, 4.37 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley, who was 8-12 with a 4.34 ERA for Arizona last year, will be making his first start for Boston on Friday. He went 0-0 with a 3.71 ERA in 17 spring-training innings, and has made one start against the Yankees, pitching to a no-decision for the Diamondbacks on April 17, 2013. He went 6 2/3 innings in that one, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He is 5-3 with a 4.44 ERA in 12 career starts against American League teams.

--RHP Justin Masterson, making his first start of the season after pitching to a career-worst 5.88 ERA with Cleveland and St. Louis in 2014, pitched six innings to beat Philadelphia on Thursday night. Masterson, mixing his sinker and slider to good effect, allowed two runs and three hits while striking out seven and walking two. “(The start) means ‘OK, we’ve done it once; now we need to go out and do it again -- continue to be consistent,'” he said. Added manager John Farrell, “When that sinker’s on, it’s got such depth, such unpredictability to a hitter at the plate. When it’s cold, it’s a very difficult pitch to lift, but the mix of his slider has been very good.” Masterson also had the first two-hit game of his career, driving in a run with the first of those, a single in a six-run third inning. He is only the second Red Sox pitcher to have two hits and an RBI since the designated hitter was instituted in 1973. The other was Josh Beckett on May 20, 2006, also at Philadelphia.

--SS Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 and reached base five times Thursday against Philadelphia, and his three-run triple was the big blow in a six-run third inning. Manager John Farrell said after the game that Bogaerts, a .240 hitter in his first season as a regular in 2014, was more balanced and patient at the plate than he has been. The manager also hopes that Thursday’s performance “gives him a chance to breathe a little bit.”

--RF Shane Victorino went 2-for-5 Thursday against the Phillies, his first hits of the season after going 0-for-3 in Monday’s opener, and contributed an RBI single to the six-run third inning. Victorino, a .277 career hitter, batted just .190 in spring training.

--1B David Ortiz went 1-for-2 with two walks Thursday against Philadelphia, his first hit of the season. The hit was a two-out single in the third, and sparked a six-run inning. Ortiz, a career .285 hitter, hit .222 with one homer in 14 spring-training games.

--RHP Koji Uehara, on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, will make a rehab appearance Saturday for Class A Greenville, and, according to MLB.com, could be activated before Monday’s home opener against Washington

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Timing is something that I always have problems with in the beginning so I kind of know myself on that, but it just comes down to see the ball, hit the ball. I just try to simplify things as much as possible.” -- Boston SS Xander Bogaerts, who went 3-for-4 and reached base five times Thursday in a 6-2 win against Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will make a rehab appearance April 11 for Class A Greenville, and, according to MLB.com, could be activated April 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Kelly is targeting an April 11 return.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava