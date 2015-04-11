Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The rivalry with the Yankees is still significant enough that all three games this weekend at Yankee Stadium are on some form of national television.

But over the course of time, things change, players move on and rules get changed.

That was the point designated hitter David Ortiz attempted to convey during a nearly 13-minute group interview at his locker about nine hours before the conclusion of Boston’s 6-5, 19-inning victory at New York.

”I think the whole game in general has changed,“ Ortiz said. ”The motivation and wanting to win the game we play with (has) so many rules that the rivalry we used to see five or 10 years ago is not the one you’re going to see in today’s game. Teams are paying more money to players, they want those players on the field. You don’t want to have a guy injured getting hit or whatever and then the guy goes on DL for a couple of weeks because of this or that. So the whole game is different, that’s why MLB had to create all these rules.

“The rivalry continues, it’s just not going to be at the level it used to be when you used to see all those (on) field fights. We are more concerned about getting suspended and stuff like that and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. You’re just going to see more brawls in the stands than you are going to see on the field. The game’s still the same.”

Out of anyone he would have the most expertise. Though former teammates Pedro Martinez and Kevin Millar were at Yankee Stadium in their roles with MLB Network, Ortiz is the only Red Sox remaining from those wild days of 2003 and 2004.

Such as when Martinez threw inside enough on Derek Jeter and Alfonso Soriano on July 7, that New York owner George Steinbrenner used the media to convey his displeasure. Or when Martinez and former Yankees bench coach Don Zimmer wrestled on the ground during Game Three of the 2003 ALCS at Fenway Park.

Or a year later when Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez brawled at Fenway Park in a game that many have said sparked the Red Sox on their way to eventually overcoming a three games to none deficit and winning their first World Series since 1986.

Ortiz was front and center for all of those events, but heading into his 191st regular-season game in the rivalry, he really believed that fear of pitchers getting suspended for purpose pitches has taken something off the 19 meetings with the Yankees.

“Definitely, the rules are very strict and when I first got here, it was kind of wild the way things used to be,” Ortiz said. “Since that all the way to today even when you have a guy throw a pitch close to a hitter or anything like that happens on the field, there’s always warnings. That was a big part of this rivalry.”

Not that Ortiz is complaining.

“I don’t miss getting hit (by pitches),” Ortiz said. “People don’t want to see WWF. You want to see 50 guys playing baseball, rather than have your kid ask ‘Why are those guys fighting?'”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 5-4, 4.20 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 3-6, 2.97 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly will be activated from the disabled list for Saturday’s game with the Yankees after missing nearly a month with a right biceps injury. Kelly last pitched in a game on March 16, when he faced the New York Mets, but exited with the injury after allowing three runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Kelly was likely going to make a minor league rehab start somewhere but the Red Sox were encouraged by his bullpen session on Wednesday, which came two days after he threw 78 pitches in an intrasquad game in Fort Myers, Fla. Kelly will be making his third career start against the Yankees. In two previous starts, he is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA (seven earned runs/14 innings) against New York.

--LHP Wade Miley turned in a solid debut for the Red Sox. Miley allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings on a night when he retired the first 10 hitters. Miley took a shutout into the sixth but seemed to lose command as his pitch count approached 90 after he had to sit for over 20 minutes in the top of the inning when the Red Sox scored twice.

--RHP Steven Wright was originally slated to start before the Red Sox decided to activate RHP Joe Kelly. It’s a good thing he was still on the roster as Wright threw 78 pitches and likely would have thrown at least 100 had the game continued beyond the 19th inning.

--DH David Ortiz hit his 11th extra-inning home run with the Red Sox and is two shy of the record set by Ted Williams. The 16th-inning blast was the latest home run by a Red Sox since Kevin Millar homered off RHP Jorge Sosa in the top of the 16th of a 9-8 win on April 1, 2003 at Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a matter of resiliency by both sides. This was a testament of endurance.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox ended up outlasting the Yankees in the longest game in franchise history.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was sent on a rehab assignment April 10 at Class A Greenville and will make a rehab appearance April 11. He could be activated April 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be activated from the DL April 11 to start against the Yankees.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava