Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In the final week of March, closer Koji Uehara was unsure of when he would return from a strained left hamstring.

Over the weekend, that answer became clearer and it is the news that Red Sox fans waited to hear.

Uehara pitched the fifth inning for Class A Greenville and allowed one run and three hits to six hitters. He threw 14 of 17 pitches for strikes but, more importantly, he did not feel any soreness or other pain.

That’s the report that manager John Farrell received, and before Sunday’s 14-4 loss against the New York Yankees, he said that Uehara would be activated for the home opener.

Hamstrings can be tricky situations but it appears the Red Sox lucked out during Uehara’s second career DL stint with a hamstring injury.

Uehara was injured doing conditioning drills on March 17. He made a pair of bullpen sessions after getting injured and the soreness remained, leading to him getting put on the DL.

Uehara’s injury impacted the Red Sox in a few ways. It led to Edward Mujica being the closer and in his first save opportunity Friday, he gave up a game-tying solo home run to Yankees third baseman Chase Headley with two outs in the ninth.

The Red Sox wound up exhausting their bullpen in a 19-inning game that saw relievers throw a combined 206 pitches.

As for Uehara, when he gets in a game, he will look to continue a standout career with the Red Sox. He is 10-6 with 47 saves and a 1.75 ERA to go along with 181 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings in two seasons with Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello will make his second start for the Red Sox and his second start since signing a contract extension with the club. Porcello agreed to a four-year deal reportedly worth $82.5 million that runs through the 2019 season. Porcello made his debut Wednesday in Philadelphia and took a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing a three-run home run to OF Jeff Francouer.

--RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) allowed one run and three hits in one inning during a rehab appearance for Class A Greenville Saturday night against Augusta. Before Sunday’s game, Boston manager John Farrell said Uehara will likely be activated from the disabled list Monday and resume closing responsibilities. “He came through yesterday’s outing fine,” Farrell said. “He feels, I think, an increase in confidence after full-game intensity. Everything points to him rejoining us.” Uehara had a 6.00 ERA in three spring training appearances and did not appear in any games after March 14. He was injured doing conditioning drills on March 17 and had soreness in his hamstring during a pair of bullpen sessions.

--RHP Clay Buchholz has begun the season inconsistently. After scattering three hits and striking out nine in seven innings Monday in Philadelphia, Buchholz allowed a career-high 10 runs (nine earned) and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Before Sunday, Buchholz’s previous career high for runs allowed had been eight, which he did twice, including on Oct. 1, 2012 against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

--LHP Tommy Layne could be a candidate to be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox activate RHP Koji Uehara from the disabled list. Layne made the Red Sox after allowing one run in nine innings during spring training. After allowing three runs and four hits in the sixth inning Sunday, he has a 5.79 ERA in four appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a mistake on my part. (I‘m) pretty frustrated when things are going that way.” -- RHP Clay Buchholz, who compounded his pitching problems by not backing up some plays in Sunday’s 14-4 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was sent on a rehab assignment April 10 at Class A Greenville. He threw 17 pitches in the fifth inning for Greenville on April 11. Prior to the April 12 game in New York, manager John Farrell said Uehara would be activated on April 13 and resume closing duties.

--RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was activated from the DL April 11 to start against the Yankees.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava