Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Mookie Betts did it all.

In the first game of the year at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox center fielder robbed a home run, hit one of his own and turned one stolen base into two with a bit of aggressive baserunning. Most impressive, perhaps, he upstaged appearances by Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Pedro Martinez, each of whom took part in the pregame festivities for the 104th opener at the old ballpark.

“It’s the Mookie Betts Show,” left fielder Hanley Ramirez said after the Red Sox’s 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals.

The fact that Betts played a starring role for the Red Sox is nothing new. He ranks among the best young players in baseball, to say nothing of being the apparent successor to Jacoby Ellsbury as the Sox’s leadoff-hitting center fielder.

Betts reaffirmed his status by outshining Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper, born nine days after Betts in October 1992.

Harper hit what would have been a two-run homer in the first inning against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello. However, Betts followed the ball to the warning track in front of the right-center-field bullpens, leaped like an NBA slam dunk champion and brought the ball back.

In the bottom of the first, Betts drew a walk, stole second, and alertly recognized the Nats left third base uncovered while positioned in a shift against David Ortiz. Betts popped up, outran Washington shortstop Ian Desmond and slid safely into third, marking only the 11th time since 1915 that a player recorded at least two stolen bases on one play, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.

“That was maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in baseball,” Ortiz said. “We were talking about it and I was explaining to him what he did because I don’t think he knows. I know he doesn’t know because when I was telling him what he did, he was like, ‘Really?’ I‘m like, ‘Bro, not even if you practice it can you do that.’ That kid is an unbelievable athlete, and he’s going to be a superstar. I keep on saying that.”

Harper doesn’t need any convincing.

“He’s a lot of fun to watch,” Harper said. “Seeing what he did today -- that bat speed he has, the running ability he has, being able to play center field like he does, he’d be in the lineup every day for me if he was mine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 0-1, 5.06 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello said he felt butterflies prior to his first start at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox. After signing a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension last week, Porcello showed Boston fans why he was worth it. Porcello earned his first win as a member of the Red Sox on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits over eight innings of a 9-4 win over Washington. He struck out six and walked one. “I obviously wanted to go out there and put up a good start,” he said. “The guys swung the bats great and I didn’t really have to do a whole lot but throw strikes and just keep the ball down.”

--CF Mookie Betts’ first half-hour at Fenway Park this season was one to remember. If it is any indication of what is ahead for the 22-year-old phenom, Red Sox fans are in for a treat. Betts smacked a three-run home run, made a sensational leaping catch against the short bullpen wall to rob Washington’s Bryce Harper of a two-run homer, and stole two bases on the same play. With DH David Ortiz at the plate and the infield shift employed, the speedster slid headfirst into the bag on a steal of second, rose to his feet and continued onto third, where he again dived headfirst ahead of a lunging tag by RHP Jordan Zimmermann. Overall, Betts reached base three times and drove in four runs.

--DH David Ortiz couldn’t wait to get home. Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a homer, a run and two RBIs in Boston’s home-opening win Monday over Washington. Ortiz entered the game batting .130 (3-for-23) and was in an 0-for-8 slump. He changed course quickly with a first-inning single and homered leading off the sixth, his second of the season and the 468th of his career, moving him into a tie for 32nd with Chipper Jones on the all-time list.

--SS Xander Bogaerts continued his sizzling start to the season Monday, reaching base in all four plate appearances, including two singles, to improve his team-leading batting average to .433. His hitting streak is up to six games, and he has nine hits in his last 15 at-bats and is 12-for-23 (.522) over his past five games.

--LF Hanley Ramirez left Monday’s game in the eighth inning with a contusion on his right foot after getting hit by a Jordan Zimmermann pitch in the third. Boston manager John Farrell said scans were negative and Ramirez is slated to play against the Nationals on Tuesday.

--C Sandy Leon recorded his first three hits as a member of the Red Sox on Monday with a 3-for-4 performance during the home opener against the Nationals, who traded him to Boston before the season. With C Christian Vazquez lost for the season after Tommy John surgery, Boston is going with Leon and Ryan Hanigan behind the plate. Leon is set to play sparingly, but that could change if he continues to hit.

--RHP Koji Uehara, who was dealing with a left hamstring strain, was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Monday‘s. Uehara recorded 26 saves last season for the Red Sox and is a crucial cog in Boston’s bullpen.

--LHP Tommy Layne was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday when the Red Sox activated RHP Koji Uehara from the disabled list. The southpaw appeared in four games for Boston this season, allowing three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP Justin Masterson (1-0) will make his second start of the season Tuesday when he faces the Nationals in the second game of the three-game set. Masterson’s 2015 debut with the Red Sox, whom he played for earlier in his career, was a bit of a surprise as he allowed just two earned runs on three hits in six innings of a win against Philadelphia. Masterson’s outlook this season was shaky at best after he went 7-9 with a 5.88 ERA for the Indians and Cardinals last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He took the game over. All ends of the game, defensively to baserunning to at the plate. Exciting player, as we’ve seen.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, on CF Mookie Betts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised right foot) left the April 13 game. Manager John Farrell said scans were negative, and Ramirez is slated to play April 14.

--RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Greenville on April 11. He was activated April 13.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava