Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Hanley Ramirez took one for the team.

The Red Sox were in a jam in the fifth inning Tuesday night. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was unable to play after getting an MRI exam on his sore right knee earlier in the day, and third baseman Pablo Sandoval had to bow out of a game against the Washington Nationals after taking a pitch off the left foot.

So, manager John Farrell did something for which he hadn’t planned: He asked Ramirez to move back to the infield despite not taking any grounders in spring training as he made the conversion to left field.

“We don’t have nobody else,” Ramirez said after taking over at third place, a position he hadn’t played since 2012 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I have to do it for the team. It was a pleasure for me.”

It also was a challenge. Since Ramirez didn’t know the signs that were coming in from infield coach Brian Butterfield, fill-in shortstop Brock Holt relayed them to him. It was based on those signals that Ramirez was able to align himself accordingly.

Ramirez didn’t get any chances in five innings, but Holt was nevertheless impressed.

“It’s huge, especially for a guy with his tenure and stature, he could’ve easily said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that,'” Holt said after the Red Sox’ 8-7 come-from-behind win. “But he did, and we needed it. That speaks volumes to the guys we have in this clubhouse. I think everyone is rooting for each other, pulling for each other and everyone wants to win. We showed it tonight.”

Asked if he had taken any grounders in the infield during spring training, Ramirez joked, “Yeah, I did it in PlayStation, when I put myself in third and put Panda (Sandoval) in left. In reality, no. In spring training, I used to just stand at third for a little bit, for this moment.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-2

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 0-1, 4.26 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 0-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson had a rough night in his first start in a Red Sox uniform at Fenway Park in nearly five years. Masterson allowed seven runs -- six coming during the fifth inning -- and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings of an 8-7 win over Washington. He struck out four, walked three and hit two batters but didn’t factor into the decision. Masterson was making his first start at Fenway for Boston since July 29, 2009, two days before being dealt to Cleveland. Masterson’s first start of the season went much smoother. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out seven and earning the win against Philadelphia.

--2B Dustin Pedroia’s power seems to be back. Pedroia went 3-for-4 with his third homer of the season Tuesday night in a win over Washington. He didn’t hit his third home run last season until his 59th game. Pedroia is now batting .336 in 144 career interleague games, the highest mark among all active players.

--CF Mookie Betts delivered another big hit Tuesday night for the Red Sox. One day after putting on a show in the first two innings -- which included robbing a two-run homer with a leaping catch, two steals on a single pitch and a three-run homer -- the 22-year-old phenom ripped a two-run double in the second inning that gave Boston a 2-1 lead in a game it eventually would win 8-7 over Washington. Betts now has hit safely in five straight games and six of seven overall. He has six RBIs and three stolen bases in the last two games alone.

--3B Pablo Sandoval left Tuesday night’s game with a left foot contusion. Sandoval was hit in the foot by a pitch from Stephen Strasburg during the third inning and exited the game following the fifth. Manager John Farrell said following the game that scans came back negative for a fracture. Sandoval had been 0-for-2 with two groundouts.

--SS Xander Bogaerts, who leads the Red Sox with a .433 average, was kept out of the lineup Tuesday night after undergoing an MRI on a sore right knee he injured Monday against Washington. Boston manager John Farrell said he suffered the injury while rounding third base. “He continued on in the game with no issue, no complaint, no word of anything,” Farrell said before Tuesday’s game. “Even after the game he didn’t feel anything. He came in today with increased symptoms, he was examined here and we sent him over for an MRI.” Brock Holt started in place of Bogaerts and went 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI on a groundout.

--RHP Brandon Workman visited with renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday to receive a second opinion on his strained right elbow. Workman experienced soreness at the end of spring training and again felt discomfort during a bullpen session for Triple-A Pawtucket before heading to the disabled list. Elbow strains are obvious concerns, oftentimes leading to season-ending Tommy John surgery. “Anytime someone gets a second opinion with Dr. Andrews, there’s concern,” said Boston manager John Farrell. “To what extent there is damage or injury remains to be seen.” Workman labored through a disappointing 2014 season with Boston, going 1-10 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances.

--OF Rusney Castillo, currently playing for Triple-A Pawtucket, reportedly will be placed on the 15-day disabled list with a shoulder injury. Castillo, signed to a $72.5 million deal last summer, injured himself while attempting a diving catch Saturday for Pawtucket. Castillo started the season in Pawtucket as the Red Sox decided to carry five outfielders -- Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts, Shane Victorino, Daniel Nava and Brock Holt. Castillo batted .310 in nine spring training games, and went 5-for-12 in his first three games with Pawtucket.

--LHP Wade Miley’s first outing as a member of the Red Sox on Friday was one to remember, keeping the New York Yankees off the board for the first five innings in their own ballpark, but he left with nothing to show for it. Miley got lost in the shuffle during Boston’s 6-5, 19-inning marathon win over the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work. He did not allow a baserunner until the fourth inning. Boston is hoping for similar results on Wednesday afternoon when the Red Sox look to finish off a three-game sweep of the Nationals. They have the right guy on the mound, too. Miley, who spent the first four years of his career pitching for Arizona in the National League, owns a 1-2 record and 2.03 ERA in five career starts against Washington. He has logged at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his previous three starts against the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not going to happen every day, but you’ve got to take advantage when that happens, so that’s what we did in that inning.” -- Boston LF Hanley Ramirez after rallying for three runs in the seventh inning without recording a hit, capping the late surge with two runs on a pair of errors on the same play by Washington reliever Blake Treinen to earn an 8-7 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Workman experienced soreness at the end of spring training and again felt discomfort during a bullpen session for Triple-A Pawtucket before heading to the disabled list. He visited with renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews on April 14 to receive a second opinion.

--SS Xander Bogaerts (left knee) went for an MRI after waking up April 14 with soreness. Test results came back negative. Bogaerts is considered day-to-day.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (foot) left the game April 14 after getting hit on the foot by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and Sandoval will be evaluated April 15.

--OF Rusney Castillo (shoulder) was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Pawtucket with inflammation.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava