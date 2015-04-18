Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts lived through a difficult 2014 season. He was a shortstop. He was a third baseman. He was trade bait. It all added up to .240.

But when the Red Sox signed third baseman Pablo Sandoval as a big-money free agent, and also shipped Will Middlebrooks to San Diego, Bogaerts was in fact the shortstop.

He has responded.

Citing his confidence at the plate, Bogaerts hit .395 and driven in eight runs, the eighth coming home on a bloop single in the ninth inning to give the Red Sox a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Bogaerts had two hits and a defensive gem in the game. The winner was the second time he ended a game with a hit, but the first time with an RBI (the other time ended on an error).

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 15 hits in nine games. He has also scored four runs.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 1-1, 3.86 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-1, 7.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Xander Bogaerts delivered the first walk-off RBI of his major league career with a bloop single in the ninth inning on Friday night. He is hitting .395 with eight RBIs and four runs scored in nine games.

--C Ryan Hanigan, the Andover, Mass., native who took over the starting job when Christian Vazquez was lost to Tommy John surgery, hit his first home run with his new team Friday. He connected with a man on in the fifth inning to tie the game 2-2. It was only his third hit in 21 at-bats on the young season.

--RHP Koji Uehara made two appearances since coming off the disabled list. He has worked two perfect innings, striking out four of the six hitters he’s faced and picking up a win and a save.

--RHP Joe Kelly, coming off a strong first outing against the Yankees in New York, threw 118 pitches in 5 2/3 innings Friday night -- the most pitches thrown in a game in the majors this season and the second-most he’s ever thrown in a game. He left with first and second and two out in the sixth and RH Edward Mujica escaped the jam with a strikeout, leaving Kelly at 1-0 on the season. His effort came at the right time for a rotation that had struggled mightily in three of the previous four games.

--OF Daniel Nava, who gave up switch hitting and has been batting only left-handed, came up from the right side in the ninth inning against lefty Brian Matusz. Up there to sacrifice, he got the bunt down.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, hopes to bounce back from a horrific night in the Bronx that followed an outstanding Opening Day when he faces the Orioles in Game 2 of the four-game series late Saturday afternoon. Buchholz, 9-4 lifetime against the Orioles, including a no-hitter in his second career start, pitched seven shutout innings to win the opener at Philadelphia but was then lit up for nine hits and 10 runs (nine earned) at New York, an outing that also saw him fail to back up the bases in a sign of frustrating. Orioles teams have hit .193 against him in eight starts at Fenway Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great win.” -- Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval after a win over Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava