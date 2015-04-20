Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- A question mark after an offseason in which the search for a true ace proved fruitless, the Boston Red Sox’s rotation continues to show cracks as the season enters its third week.

In the past seven games, all of the starters except Joe Kelly turned in a terrible outing.

It started in the series finale at Yankee Stadium, where Clay Buchholz was shelled for nine earned runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Then, in the second game of the home season, Justin Masterson was reached for seven runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. That was quickly followed by Wade Miley, in his first home start for his new team, lasting just 2 1/3 innings and yielding seven runs on five hits.

On Sunday, the day after Buchholz tight-roped his way through six innings, giving up 11 hits but only two runs, Rick Porcello, the new $82.5 million man, was clobbered for eight runs and 12 hits in five-plus frames as the Baltimore Orioles pounded the Red Sox 8-3.

Add the four starts up and you get 31 earned runs on 34 hits (plus 11 walks) in just 15 1/3 innings, already leaving the bullpen taxed.

“It seems like the cycle the bullpen has come to realize will be a reality where the starters put together three, four, five good runs through the rotation and we’ll be sitting back there complaining about the lack of work,” said left-hander Craig Breslow, who worked three innings of scoreless relief Sunday. “And then a couple of times through it’ll feel like we’re pitching probably too much.”

As they are now.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 4.35 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 1-0, 7.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shane Victorino, who missed Saturday’s game with bruised ribs, returned to the lineup Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk. “It was a little uncomfortable,” he said. “I was just a little more tender in that area, but it feels great today. As I told them, I feel fine. I‘m ready to go.”

--RHP Brandon Workman, on the disabled list due to a right elbow strain, could be ready to start a throwing program in two to three weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection last week. “There (are) some changes to the ligament,” said manager John Farrell. “To what extent -- a percentage of tear -- I don’t have that. But that’s why he received the injection that he did.” Workman, who labored through a disappointing 2014 season with Boston, going 1-10 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances, visited with renowned orthopedist James Andrews on Tuesday.

--RHP Rick Porcello (1-2) labored through his worst start in a Red Sox uniform Sunday, surrendering eight runs on a career-high-tying 12 hits -- including two home runs -- over five-plus innings of an 8-3 loss to Baltimore. He struck out six and walked three. “I just didn’t execute, that was the bottom line,” Porcello said. “Made a lot of mistakes, fell behind in counts, walked three guys, gave up big hits with runners on base. Just not a good recipe.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia got the day off Sunday after going 0-for-7 with a walk in the first two games of the series against Baltimore. Overall, Pedroia is off to a solid start, batting .255 with three homers and six RBIs. He belted his third home run of the season Tuesday after not hitting his third last year until his 59th game on June 7.

--2B Brock Holt started in place of Dustin Pedroia (rest) and stretched his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the first. That was his only hit on the afternoon, though, as he went 1-for-5 with a strikeout. Holt, who already has played second base, shortstop, third base and center field this season, is batting. 500 (12-for-24). He has not committed an error in his last 37 games dating back to Aug. 3, 2014.

--LF Hanley Ramirez belted his fifth homer of the season Sunday, in his 11th appearance, the fastest he has reached that total. He didn’t hit his fifth last year until his 38th game on May 11. Ramirez, signed during the offseason after starting his career in Boston, is batting .255 on the season.

--DH David Ortiz was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning for arguing a strike call. With Boston trailing 5-3, Ortiz checked his swing on a 1-1 pitch from Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez, resulting in third base umpire Jerry Meals calling the strike. Ortiz appeared shocked with the call before turning and arguing with plate umpire John Tumpane, who immediately tossed the designated hitter from the game. After standing face-to-face with Tumpane, who took over behind the plate in the bottom of the fourth when Paul Emmel left the game for undisclosed reasons, Ortiz walked slowly toward Boston’s dugout, tossing his bat and helmet along the way. Ortiz, who was 0-for-1 with a walk before being ejected, is off to a slow start this season, batting .231 (9-for-31) with two homers and three RBIs.

--RHP Justin Masterson (1-0) gets the nod for the 11:05 a.m. EDT Patriots’ Day game Monday. Masterson’s overall mark against Baltimore isn’t stellar, 6-6 with a 5.53 ERA in 16 career games against the Orioles, but he has yet to lose to them as a member of the Red Sox, amassing a 2-0 mark in five games from 2008-09. Masterson is looking to rebound from a rough second start Tuesday against Washington. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a competitor, and given some of the calls over the last couple days, there’s some frustration there.” -- Manager John Farrell, on DH David Ortiz, who was ejected Sunday for arguing a strike call.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava