Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The conditions were lousy, but Justin Masterson had a good time at chilly and wet Fenway Park on Monday.

In fact, the Boston Red Sox right-hander, who came up with the Red Sox before moving on to Cleveland, also recorded his first win as a starter at the old ball yard since 2009.

“It’s great. It’s just fun,” Masterson said after raising his record to 2-0. “The guys did some tremendous work.”

And Masterson turned in a quasi-quality start (he left after five innings) at a time he and the staff needed it. Four of the previous seven games had seen the Boston starter get rocked. Masterson was one of those starters, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision (the Red Sox won the game).

His effort, and some dreadful fielding by the Baltimore Orioles, allowed the Red Sox to get a split of the four-game series and to finish the first homestand of the season with a 4-3 record.

“He battled the elements but he was able to use his fastball/slider combination effectively,” said manager John Farrell. “I think the most impressive thing (was) we had a couple of long innings and he was still able to come out and get loose and keep the feel of the baseball.”

The Red Sox, who have won or split all four series to get to 8-5, now have three games at Tampa Bay and three at Baltimore before continuing its run of 22 straight games within the AL East at home against the Toronto Blue Jays next Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 0-1, 10.57 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-1, 1.37 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Hanley Ramirez’s mysterious departure from Monday’s 7-1 win over Baltimore had Red Sox fans buzzing. Ramirez was lifted from the game for what the team labeled an “illness” at the start of the third inning and replaced by Allen Craig. “It came on as the game began,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said about Ramirez, who is not expected to miss any additional time. “That dizziness and lightheadedness continued to persist and got him off his feet.”

--RHP Justin Masterson bounced back quite nicely from a miserable seven-run debacle in his last start on Tuesday. He struck out six and gave up only three hits in five innings, earning his second career victory on Patriots’ Day in a Red Sox uniform. “Much more under control than it was last outing,” Masterson said. “It was a lot more like the first outing.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval has not exactly been tearing it up at the plate lately. The Red Sox’ new third baseman was 2-for-11 in his last four games, and he wasn’t given the chance to improve on Monday as he sat out with a left-hander on the mound. Sandoval is 0-for-13 against lefties this year. On the season, Sandoval is batting .289 (13-for-45) with four RBIs in 11 appearances.

--LHP Wade Miley needs a bounce-back performance when he takes the hill for Tuesday’s series opener against the Rays in Tampa. He was shelled for seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings in a 10-5 loss to the Yankees on April 15. The good news for Miley is that he has a lifetime record of 2-0 with a 0.68 career ERA against Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sure it is. They’re a good team. I would imagine we’re going to be neck-in-neck with most everybody in this division throughout.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, when asked if Monday’s win over Baltimore was an important one.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez left the April 20 in the third inning because of dizziness. Manager John Farrell said after the game he did not expect Ramirez to miss any more time.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava