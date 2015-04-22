Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even on an 0-for-3 night, Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt continues to make plays to impress manager John Farrell, who likes the 26-year-old’s versatility and hustle.

“Brock Holt made a couple of great plays at shortstop, one in the hole, one up the middle, had a key sacrifice bunt in the ninth,” Farrell said. “Just a lot of little things to contribute in a big way.”

Holt has already made six starts this season at four different positions -- two each at short and center field and one each at second and third base. He’s batting .414, and went into Tuesday’s game with the best batting average in the American League among players with 25 or more at-bats.

Holt showed his versatility last season, when he became the first Red Sox player ever to start games at every position except pitcher and catcher in one season.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 2.13 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Ryan Hanigan, facing the team he played for last season, came through with two hits Tuesday to raise his season average to. 207. He scored the game’s only run, coming in when a throwing error cost the Rays an inning-ending double play.

--RHP Koji Uehara is off to a dominant start, with a perfect 0.00 ERA after a scoreless ninth Tuesday for his second save. Uehara gave up a leadoff single to Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe, but got Evan Longoria to hit into a double play, then got a groundout from Desmond Jennings to finish the game.

--LHP Wade Miley is better against the Rays than any team in the majors -- Tuesday’s win made him 3-0 against Tampa Bay, lowering his career ERA to 0.47 in three starts. Miley got his first win of the season, but still walked four batters against only three strikeouts.

--LF Hanley Ramirez got a spark Tuesday with his first stolen base of the season, adding two singles to improve his season average to .269. Boston is counting on Ramirez to hit cleanup, so his power numbers will have to come around soon.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A good, hard slide to give us the error. ... It ends up being the difference in this one. He’s such an instinctual baserunner. He’s got good speed, so he’s able to get down on the pivot man.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after CF Mookie Betts’ third-inning slide into second base created a throwing error, breaking up what would have been an inning-ending double play and producing the game’s only run Tuesday in a 1-0 win over the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (dizziness) left the April 20 game. He returned to the lineup April 21.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava