Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz came to the plate in the ninth as the tying run, trailing the Rays 7-5, but he popped out to left field, throwing his bat in frustration as a four-run lead slipped away from Boston on Wednesday night.

No opposing player has more career home runs (30) or RBIs (76) at Tropicana Field, and Ortiz had added to those totals with a solo home run in the fifth inning, extending the lead to 4-1 at the time.

With the home run, he passed Chipper Jones for 32nd on baseball’s all-time list with 469; with the RBI, he passed Joe DiMaggio for 46th all-time with 1,538 in his career.

Ortiz now has three home runs this season, but the Red Sox bats haven’t been as sharp of late -- after going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position Tuesday, they went 1-for-7 on Wednesday, leaving eight men on base.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-2, 6.06 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-1, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly pitched very well for five innings, keeping the Rays’ bats in check, then gave up four consecutive singles and a walk on the way to blowing a four-run lead. Kelly struck out seven, but got behind in the count too often in the fifth and it cost him on the scoreboard.

--SS Xander Bogaerts came in hitting .319 on the season, but had a rough night Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and leaving three runners on base. He’s hit well from the bottom of the lineup, but Boston could have used a timely hit in Wednesday’s loss.

--2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-5 with two RBIs coming on his fourth home run of the season, giving him nine runs driven in on the season. His single could have sparked the Red Sox in the ninth inning, but Boston couldn’t advance him from there.

--OF Shane Victorino left the game after one at-bat with what manager John Farrell said was “right hamstring tightness.” He was due to have Thursday off and won’t start, though Farrell said he’d be available off the bench.

--1B Mike Napoli has had a rough start, but went 2-for-3 with an RBI, just his second of the season in 47 at-bats. He continues to hit fifth in the batting order, and Boston needs more production like Wednesday, which raised his average to .170.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The sixth inning has become a challenge for our rotation of late. We couldn’t shut the inning off.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after the Rays tied the score with four runs and five singles in the sixth inning Wednesday. Boston went on to lose 7-5.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) left the April 22 game after one at-bat. He was due to have April 23 off and won’t start, though manager John Farrell said he’d be available off the bench.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (dizziness) left the April 20 game. He returned to the lineup April 21.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava