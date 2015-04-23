Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz came to the plate in the ninth as the tying run, trailing the Rays 7-5, but he popped out to left field, throwing his bat in frustration as a four-run lead slipped away from Boston on Wednesday night.
No opposing player has more career home runs (30) or RBIs (76) at Tropicana Field, and Ortiz had added to those totals with a solo home run in the fifth inning, extending the lead to 4-1 at the time.
With the home run, he passed Chipper Jones for 32nd on baseball’s all-time list with 469; with the RBI, he passed Joe DiMaggio for 46th all-time with 1,538 in his career.
Ortiz now has three home runs this season, but the Red Sox bats haven’t been as sharp of late -- after going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position Tuesday, they went 1-for-7 on Wednesday, leaving eight men on base.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-2, 6.06 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-1, 1.74 ERA)
--RHP Joe Kelly pitched very well for five innings, keeping the Rays’ bats in check, then gave up four consecutive singles and a walk on the way to blowing a four-run lead. Kelly struck out seven, but got behind in the count too often in the fifth and it cost him on the scoreboard.
--SS Xander Bogaerts came in hitting .319 on the season, but had a rough night Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and leaving three runners on base. He’s hit well from the bottom of the lineup, but Boston could have used a timely hit in Wednesday’s loss.
--2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-5 with two RBIs coming on his fourth home run of the season, giving him nine runs driven in on the season. His single could have sparked the Red Sox in the ninth inning, but Boston couldn’t advance him from there.
--OF Shane Victorino left the game after one at-bat with what manager John Farrell said was “right hamstring tightness.” He was due to have Thursday off and won’t start, though Farrell said he’d be available off the bench.
--1B Mike Napoli has had a rough start, but went 2-for-3 with an RBI, just his second of the season in 47 at-bats. He continues to hit fifth in the batting order, and Boston needs more production like Wednesday, which raised his average to .170.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “The sixth inning has become a challenge for our rotation of late. We couldn’t shut the inning off.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after the Rays tied the score with four runs and five singles in the sixth inning Wednesday. Boston went on to lose 7-5.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) left the April 22 game after one at-bat. He was due to have April 23 off and won’t start, though manager John Farrell said he’d be available off the bench.
--LF Hanley Ramirez (dizziness) left the April 20 game. He returned to the lineup April 21.
--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.
--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.
--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.
RHP Clay Buchholz
RHP Rick Porcello
LHP Wade Miley
RHP Justin Masterson
RHP Joe Kelly
RHP Koji Uehara (closer)
RHP Edward Mujica
RHP Alexi Ogando
LHP Craig Breslow
RHP Junichi Tazawa
LHP Robbie Ross Jr.
RHP Anthony Varvaro
Ryan Hanigan
Sandy Leon
1B Mike Napoli
2B Dustin Pedroia
SS Xander Boagerts
3B Pablo Sandoval
DH David Ortiz
INF/OF Brock Holt
LF Hanley Ramirez
CF Mookie Betts
RF Shane Victorino
OF/INF Allen Craig
OF/INF Daniel Nava