Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After a three-game series in which the lone highlight was a 1-0 win Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox left Tampa Bay with questions about their offensive production after going a combined 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

“We got shut down tonight. Credit to their guys. They didn’t fall behind in the count,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday after Boston fell 2-1 to the Rays. “We had a couple opportunities. I thought Hanley (Ramirez) had an opportunity in the top of the seventh. (Rays reliever Brandon) Gomes makes a quality 3-2 pitch with a changeup for strike three. Not many opportunities other than that.”

A tenth of the way into the season, designated hitter David Ortiz is hitting .192, first baseman Mike Napoli is hitting .157 and left fielder Allen Craig is hitting .143. The top six hitters in the Boston lineup Thursday went a combined 1-for-22 with one walk.

All this came against a Tampa Bay pitching staff that has three starting pitchers and five relievers on the disabled list. Even so, the Rays’ bullpen threw 8 2/3 innings of scoreless ball in the series, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine.

As Boston heads to Baltimore for a weekend series against the Orioles, they Red Sox are in a three-way tie for first in the AL East. The Red Sox’s offense, which should be among the American League’s most potent lineups, averaged three runs in the past seven games.

The Red Sox are hitting just .230 as a team, only two points better than the injury-riddled Rays, who just took two of three games from them.

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 1-2, 6.63 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 2-1, 2.55 ERA)

--OF Shane Victorino, who left Wednesday’s game with hamstring tightness, took the day off Thursday as was scheduled. He was available and should play as normal in the weekend series at Baltimore.

--RHP Clay Buchholz bounced back nicely with a strong start Thursday, throwing six innings of two-hit ball and striking out 10 batters against only three walks. In his previous two outings, he gave up a total of 20 hits. Buchholz dropped his season ERA to 4.84, and he extended himself to 104 pitches.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa is turning in dominant performances as a setup specialist. He has yet to allow a run this season. He gave up one hit in his one inning Thursday. Tazawa joins LHP Craig Breslow and RHP Koji Uehara among Red Sox relievers with 0.00 ERAs so far this year.

--DH David Ortiz had a key home run Wednesday, but he went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s loss, dropping his season average to .192. Four Boston regulars are hitting under .200, and while Ortiz has hit for power, his production will have to even out if the Red Sox want their bats to live up to their heavy price tags.

--SS Xander Bogaerts got on base twice Thursday, going 1-for-2 with a walk to raise his season average to .302. He was 0-for-13 in the previous four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Clay threw the ball outstanding tonight. There was quality stuff for six innings of work. He threw pitches with purpose in off the plate to keep some hitters honest. Four pitches for strikes. Did his job.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Clay Buchholz, who threw six innings of two-hit, one-run ball Thursday in the Red Sox’s 2-1 loss to the Rays.

--OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) left the April 22 game. He received a scheduled day off April 23, and he should be back in the lineup April 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

