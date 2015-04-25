Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Red Sox have played much better on defense after a poor start in the field, and manager John Farrell is hopeful they can keep that trend going.

Boston made errors in nine of its first 10 games but quickly bounced back. The Red Sox went six games without an error until third baseman Pablo Sandoval made a throwing miscue in Friday’s game against the Orioles, but that didn’t hurt in the 7-5 victory.

That six-game stretch without an error is the longest since the team went seven games error-free from Sept. 22, 2013 to March 31, 2014.

The Red Sox entered the Baltimore series tied for fifth in the American League in fielding percentage (.986), and Farrell said his players have done a good job getting ready for each game.

“We’ve got good athletes, but it’s impressive to watch them go about their individual routines, but even in our advance meetings, the tendencies that we’re able to detect, the slight adjustments, positioning and shifts (is good),” Farrell said. “The work has clearly been there, and we’re proud of the way they go about it. ”

Good teams need defense to win championships. The Red Sox clearly have the hitting and hope to hold enough pitching to go a long way.

If they can play defense as they’ve been in the recent games, it could be enough to help them go a long way. That’s what Farrell and the Red Sox are probably hoping to see.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 2-0, 5.74 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-1, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello is starting to look more like the pitcher the Red Sox wanted when they got him in the offseason. He gave up four runs in six-plus innings in Friday’s win over the Orioles but struck out seven -- beginning with the game’s first five -- with only two walks in this no-decision, a long way from last Sunday’s eight-run effort in only five innings versus Baltimore. “He came out and attacked the strike zone,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He pitched with a lot of conviction.”

--SS Brock Holt keeps forcing himself into the lineup with his hot bat. He got a start at shortstop Friday night and came through once more with a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth off RHP Darren O‘Day that helped the Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Orioles. Holt is now hitting .424 this season. “It was just the same approach that I normally have -- trying to get a good pitch to hit and hitting it hard somewhere,” Holt said. “He just left the fastball up and over the plate, and fortunately I was able to hit it out.”

--DH David Ortiz was greeted with a loud chorus of boos every time he came to bat Friday, thanks to his little Twitter battle with Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer. But, this round goes to Ortiz, who crushed a three-run homer in the fifth and took a long, slow trot around the bases to soak it all in.

--LF Hanley Ramirez continued his early-season power display. He hit his sixth homer of the season in Friday’s win over the Orioles, going back-to-back with Ortiz, after his three-run shot in the fourth. Ramirez now has six homers and 13 RBIs -- team highs -- in 16 games this year and keeps giving the Red Sox a lift on offense.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was fun; it was a big home run. We needed to get some runs there. Fortunately there were two guys on, so it gave us a little bit of a cushion.” -- SS Brock Holt, after hitting the tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth to give the Red Sox the win over the Orioles Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) left the April 22 game. He received a scheduled day off April 23 and wasn’t in the starting lineup April 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF/INF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava