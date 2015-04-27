Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Red Sox infielder/outfielder Allen Craig continues to struggle in his first full season with the team.

Manager John Farrell gave Craig his second straight start in right field on Sunday, but Craig went 0-for-5 in Boston’s 18-7 loss to the Orioles.

“It’s a work in progress,” Farrell said of Craig before the game. “He’s working on it in BP with (hitting coach) Chili (Davis), with (assistant hitting coach) Vic (Rodriguez). There’s specifics that he’s trying to take from BP into a game.”

Craig is hitting .129 on the season (4-for-31) with no extra-base hits.

“The tough thing to understand is two years ago he hit .299 as a right-handed hitter, so it’s there, but we’ve got to unlock it to make it more consistent,” Farrell said.

The 30-year-old Craig hit .315 in 134 games for St. Louis in 2013, but slumped to .215 a year ago in 97 games with the Cardinals and 29 with Boston.

“He swung the bat well in spring training,” Farrell said. “He’s in a little bit of a tough spot with the inconsistent games played, and now a more regular opportunity. We’re hopeful to regain some of the momentum from spring training, and know that there’s a long history of a very productive hitter here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 1-2, 5.14 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket one day after being called up. He pitched a pair of scoreless innings in Saturday’s 5-4 10-inning loss to Baltimore. “With the two innings pitched last night, Matt wasn’t going to be available for another few days,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Barnes, a starter at Pawtucket. “Yesterday’s outing kept him on line in his normal five-day work plan.”

--RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he appeared in six games for the PawSox, picking up two saves. He threw eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10. “Hembree has been throwing the ball well,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He gives us another multi-inning guy with some power out there.” Hembree pitched 1 1/3 innings Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits in his 2015 debut.

--RHP Wade Miley failed to make it out of the third inning for the second time in his last three starts in Sunday’s 18-7 loss to the Orioles. He allowed seven runs, six earned, on five hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings. Miley has allowed 11 walks in 15 2/3 innings this season. “I‘m not overly concerned but I just have to do a better job,” said Miley, who also failed to record a strikeout for the first time as a starter. “It’s obviously not fun to go out and let happen what happened today. I have to put it behind me and move into next week.”

--DH Hanley Ramirez was a rare bright spot in Sunday’s 18-7 loss to Baltimore. He followed Pedro Sandoval’s three-run home in the seventh with a solo shot and added a three-run blast, his eighth of the season, in the ninth. Ramirez (6-for-13 over his last three games) is hitting .300 overall with 17 RBIs.

--RF Shane Victorino was placed on the 15-day DL with a hamstring injury Saturday. He suffered the injury April 22 against the Rays. Victorino has appeared in just 12 games this season and is batting .143 with just two RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether it’s trying to rush, overthrow, spike some fastballs, he certainly didn’t settle into a rhythm.” -- Manager John Farrell, of LHP Wade Mile, who failed to make it out of the third inning Sunday and allowed seven runs over 2 1/3 innings against the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) left the April 22 game. He received a scheduled day off April 23 and wasn’t in the starting lineup April 24. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 25, retroactive to April 23.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Heath Hembree

LHP Everett Teaford

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava