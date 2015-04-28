Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Mookie Betts was given the starting center-field job in spring training when his proposed battle with Cuban import Rusney Castillo was canceled when Castillo got hurt.

The first 20 games of the season have not been a picnic for Betts. But Monday night, after starting the game hitting .189 and walking and striking out his first two times up, Betts came through with three straight hits, the third a game-winner in the bottom of the ninth -- the first walk-off game of his career.

The batting average rose to. 218 -- nothing to get excited about. The three straight hits? Perhaps a start after a 4-for-23 road trip.

“It has been awhile,” Betts said. “It’s a new day. Just come in with a positive attitude.”

He scored runs on each of his two previous hits and came up looking for a fastball from fastball-throwing right-hander Miguel Castro. He got it, he hit it, and his team’s two-game losing streak was over.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 2-0, 5.48 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-2, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mookie Betts walked to start the bottom of the first inning Monday night and was then thrown out stealing on a great throw by Toronto’s Russell Martin. Betts struck out his second time up but then had three straight hits, scoring on the first two and then delivering the first walk-off hit of his young career on the third. He raised his batting average from .189 to .218. The caught stealing was the first for Betts in nine career attempts.

--3B Pablo Sandoval left Monday night’s game with neck soreness after he dove face-first catching a popped bunt, but the hope is he can play Tuesday night. Before leaving, he ripped a two-run single to the opposite field and lined a home run to right, his second homer with his new team and second in as many days. He has seven RBIs in the last three games.

--RHP Koji Uehara, who gave up the tying and losing runs in the 10th inning in Baltimore Saturday night, had more zip on his fastball and better movement on his splitter in working a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. He is 2-1 on the young season, Monday night marking his 300th major league appearance, 288 in relief.

--INF/OF Brock Holt started in right field before moving to third base when Sandoval left in the sixth inning. Holt, who went 0-for-4 but dropped to .410, has started at six different positions so far this season.

--RHP Joe Kelly, who came in with the lowest ERA among Red Sox starters (4.08) allowed five runs on five hits but struck out a career-high 10 batters against the Blue Jays. After the game, manager John Farrell said his pitcher has “electric stuff,” but sometimes overthrows within the zone. Kelly is still 1-0, his ERA at 4.94, and has at least seven strikeouts in three of his four starts this season. He was 5-for-21 on the just-completed road trip and is batting just .169.

--1B Mike Napoli missed Monday night’s game due to illness. He was 5-for-21 on the just-completed road trip and batting just .169 on the young season.

--RHP Steven Wright was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for the second time this season. He joined an overused bullpen and was brought up because he could provide innings -- he hasn’t pitched for Pawtucket since April 22. “We’ve leaned on the bullpen early on in the year, and that’s not completely uncommon until the rotation hits its full stride,” manager John Farrell said before Monday’s game. “Steven being here in the event that if something unforeseen takes place, we’ve got someone to protect us with length.”

--RHP Heath Hembree was shipped back to Triple-A Pawtucket after joining the club in Baltimore Sunday and allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings in Sunday’s 18-7 loss.

--RHP Clay Buchholz takes a 1-2 record and 4.84 ERA to the mound for the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. He is 11-8 lifetime against the Blue Jays in his career, the most wins and losses he has against any team. He is 0-2 with one no-decision since winning on Opening Day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The second night in Baltimore was the first time he’s gone back-to-back all year so hopefully he’s gaining some arm strength. After a couple of days off, he seemed to be a little bit rejuvenated, not only the fastball but the split. Encouraging night for him as well.” -- Manager John Farrell, of closer Koji Uehara, who worked a perfect top of the ninth Monday, two nights after giving up the tying and winning runs in the 10th inning in Baltimore.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (neck soreness) left the April 27 game. Manager John Farrell said Sandoval suffered a kind of whiplash effect but hoped to have his player in the lineup on April 28.

--1B Mike Napoli (illness) missed the April 27 game.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava