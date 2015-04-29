Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The starting pitching continues to be a problem for the Red Sox, who failed to land a true ace over the winter and are living with the consequences.

Tuesday night, it was Clay Buchholz again failing to get the job done, chased in a five-run third inning that followed his team scoring four in the second.

It was the sixth five-run inning yielded by the Red Sox so far this season -- twice as many as any other team in the major leagues.

“We’ve been victimized by the big inning and we’ve got to find a way to minimize the damage inside those situations,” said manager John Farrell.

In the first 21 games, the 11-10 Red Sox have seen their starting pitcher allow at least five runs eight times. Boston has allowed 34 runs in the last three games, scoring seven runs while losing 18-7 at Baltimore Saturday night and eight more runs in Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Buchholz hasn’t won since Opening Day but hasn’t been bad all the time, either. Asked if how frustrating it is to be riding a roller coaster, he said, ”Pretty frustrating. You work too hard to get to a point for a game to go that quick, that bad.

“You put in a lot of work with video, with getting your work in as far as bullpens, working out. It makes it suck even worse whenever it doesn’t go your way. I get them again (in) a couple more starts and I‘m going to do a lot better job. That’s not going to happen to me again.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-2, 5.25 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 1-2, 6.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz pitched seven shutout innings to win at Philadelphia on Opening Day. Since then, he is 0-3 in four starts, two of them terrible. He gave up five runs, four earned, in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday and, like he did twice in New York, he again stood in the middle of the infield on a hit to the outfield, rather than backing up, manager John Farrell marching intently to the mound to remove his pitcher. Buchholz left to some boos, his ERA ballooning to 5.76. On the bright side for Buchholz is that he hasn’t allowed a home run in his last six home starts.

--LF Hanley Ramirez drilled his 200th career home run with a man on in the eighth inning. It was his ninth of the season, leaving him one shy of David Ortiz’s 2006 Red Sox record for home runs before May. 1.

--CF Mookie Betts, who had the walk-off hit Monday night, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and is 5-for-9 in the series against Toronto. He has reached base in seven of his last 11 plate appearances.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who had such a tough time at the plate but not in the field in 2014, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to provide an extra body with 1B Mike Napoli sick.

--3B Pablo Sandoval, who left the April 27 game with a sore neck, was back in the lineup on Tuesday. He had four hits, two of them doubles, including his first hit, a single, in 18 at-bats right-handed in a Red Sox uniform. He has reached base via a hit or walk in 10 of his last 12 plate appearances.

--1B Mike Napoli missed his second straight game April 28 because of illness, manager John Farrell saying the player “is contagious.”

--RHP Steven Wright was returned to Triple-A Pawtucket April 28 after joining the team for a day. His second 2015 stint with the big club consisted of him warming up in the bullpen while starter Joe Kelly struggled early. Kelly lasted six innings.

--RHP Rick Porcello, who recently signed a four-year contract extension worth $82.5 million, closes the three-game series with Toronto on Wednesday night. Porcello has allowed 12 runs on 18 hits in 11 innings in his last two starts. He is 2-5 with a 4.70 lifetime against the Blue Jays.

--RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, is eligible to come off the list May 8. But with the Red Sox visiting Toronto at that time, he could be held back. “The reports coming out of teams that have gone through there have been that it’s a new turf. And it’s extremely long, the blades of artificial grass,” said manager John Farrell. “The depth of the crushed rubber is deep. It looks like some guys have had some negative effects on their legs after playing up there. So whether or not Vic is ready to be activated -- next Friday is the day (he’s eligible) -- we’ll determine that when we get closer to it.”

--OF Rusney Castillo, optioned late in spring training, returns from the minor league disabled list on Wednesday and will DH for Triple-A Pawtucket. He has been nursing a right shoulder injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would have like to have stayed in there a little bit longer, but it’s not my call. I gotta do a better job of persuading, I guess, in a way. ... I‘m a lot better than that.” -- RHP Clay Buchholz, after Tuesday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (illness) sat out April 27 and 28, manager John Farrell saying the player “is contagious.”

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He is eligible to come off the list May 8. But with the Red Sox visiting Toronto at that time, he could be held back.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (neck soreness) left the April 27 game. Manager John Farrell said Sandoval sustained a kind of whiplash effect. He was back in the lineup on April 28.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Anthony Varvaro

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.