Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The Boston Red Sox depth at catcher is really being tested early in the season.

After already being without starting catcher Christian Vasquez, who had Tommy John surgery before the season, the Red Sox lost Ryan Hanigan to a fractured finger Friday after he took a deflected ball off his right hand in the seventh inning of the 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He will likely need surgery to repair.

“We’ll miss his presence behind the plate,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, “but we as a group have to be resilient in times like this and look to fortify the position.”

An errant pitch that hit New York first baseman Mark Teixeira in the wrist bounced directly into Hanigan’s hand, forcing the Boston catcher to the bench. Sandy Leon, Boston’s backup catcher, jogged in from the bullpen to replace him.

Hanigan entered the game hitting .216 (11-for-51) with a home run and five RBIs in 18 games this season. He was 1-for-3 before departing from the contest.

The next man up appears to be catching prospect Blake Swihart, who is currently playing for Triple-A Pawtucket. He is reportedly expected to be called up in time for Saturday’s game against the Yankees to take Hanigan’s place.

Swihart, ranked by MLB.com as baseball’s No. 1 catching prospect, led Pawtucket with a .338 average in April and had 11 RBIs in 18 games. This will be his first stint in the majors.

Swihart will split with Leon unless the team finds another alternative outside the organization. Leon was acquired during the last week of Spring Training following the injury to Vazquez.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Leon told MLB.com of the injury to Hanigan. “I don’t know anything about it right now. I just feel pretty bad. I didn’t see it. I was in the ‘pen. (Reliever Edward) Mujica just told me to get ready and start stretching. I didn’t see it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 1-0, 4.15 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 1-2, 8.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Allen Craig made his manager look good on Friday, hitting a solo home run to left in the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a lead in their eventual 3-2 loss to the Yankees at Fenway Park. Craig snapped a streak of 106 at-bats without a home run, hitting his first of the season and his second as a member of the Red Sox. Boston manager John Farrell opted to give the previously underproducing Craig the start in right field with LHP C.C. Sabathia pitching for New York. “Looking at a matchup with a right-hander the way they’ve swung the bat against C.C., trying to get another right-hander in the lineup,” Farrell said. “We’ve stated many times that you trust every player on your roster, and this is clearly a matchup that Allen is in there for.”

--C Ryan Hanigan likely won’t be seen around the Boston clubhouse for quite some time after taking a deflected ball off of his right hand in the seventh inning of Friday’s game, forcing him to leave. Hanigan was diagnosed with a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand -- a fractured finger, in layman’s terms -- that will likely need surgery to repair. In his absence, the Red Sox are expected to call up catching prospect Blake Swihart from Triple-A Pawtucket. “We’ll miss his presence behind the plate,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, “but we as a group have to be resilient in times like this and look to fortify the position.” Boston already lost starting C Christian Vasquez to Tommy John surgery before the season.

--LHP Wade Miley’s last start was ugly -- there’s just no way around it. Miley faced only 15 batters and lasted 2 1/3 innings in an 18-7 thumping at the hands of the Orioles on April 26. Miley was shelled for seven runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Miley will look to rebound against the Yankees on Saturday, but he’ll his work cut out for him. “There’s ongoing maintenance and there’s ongoing conversation in those moments where some traffic happens on the base paths and ways to keep that under control and continue to manage a pitch-to-pitch approach,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “Maybe fighting the urge of wanting to overthrow or wanting to go too quick in some of those situations, so those are all areas that are being addressed and points of focus.”

-OF Rusney Castillo was the designated hitter for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday, going 0-for-4 against the Durham Bulls. Castillo began the year in the minor leagues after OF Shane Victorino won the starting job in right field, but both would soon go down with injuries. Castillo is working his way back from a shoulder ailment while Victorino is nursing a hamstring injury. Boston manager John Farrell doesn’t have a timetable for when Castillo will return to Boston.

--OF Shane Victorino (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment next Tuesday or Wednesday, according to manager John Farrell.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll miss his presence behind the plate, but we as a group have to be resilient in times like this and look to fortify the position.” -- Manager John Farrell, of C Ryan Hanigan, who was diagnosed with a fractured finger in his right hand Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

C Ryan Hanigan (displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand) was injured May 1. It will likely need surgery to repair.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He is set to begin a rehab assignment May 5 or May 6.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava