Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Red Sox showed plenty of fight Sunday night -- both on the scoreboard and on the mound.

But they also lost, falling under the .500 mark for the first time this season with the 8-5 loss to the Yankees.

With Joe Kelly becoming the ninth Red Sox starter in 25 games to allow at least five runs, Boston fell behind 8-0 and clawed back, getting as close as the bases loaded, two out and David Ortiz up in the ninth.

“He has a flair for the dramatic,” said left-hander and former teammate Andrew Miller.

Earlier, Hanley Ramirez was upset when hit by an Adam Warren pitch and slammed his bat down and said something to the pitcher. Then, two innings later, Boston’s Edward Mujica hit former Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, leading to warnings to both benches.

“I thought we showed tremendous fight,” said Boston manager John Farrell. “We score five in the bottom of the inning after we’re down 8-0. Right down to the final swing of the night.”

But they were swept at home and are 8-12 since starting the season 4-1.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-2, 2.41 ERA) at Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, 1-3, 5.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz hopes to get his early season turned around when he faces Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night. Buchholz, who hasn’t won since Opening Day, is coming off the second of two disastrous starts in his last four -- allowing five runs to Toronto after his team had given him four in the previous innings. Since winning at Philadelphia in the opener, he is 0-3 and has allowed 28 hits and 16 earned runs in 18 innings. But mixed in that span was a six-inning/two-hit effort at Tampa Bay, in a no-decision.

--DH David Ortiz was angry over security types offering signed Ortiz items to the fan who caught Alex Rodriguez’s 660th home run on Friday night. “That is not OK with me at all,” Ortiz told The New York Daily News on Saturday. “That’s not the way it’s supposed to work. They’re supposed to ask me before any of my (items) get offered to anyone.” Ortiz and Rodriguez were once friends but have not spoken since A-Rod said, during his PED problems, “I‘m not going to start naming all the other players but some of them are god-like in Boston right now, and people seem to forget that.” According to reports, Ortiz will have his appeal of a one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire decided on Monday.

--LF Hanley Ramirez has 10 extra-base hits, all home runs -- the Elias Sports Bureau saying he is the first to homer for his first 10 extra-base hits of the season since Mark McGwire in 1990. Ramirez had another interesting night in left field and was also hit by a pitch from Yankees RHP Adam Warren in the sixth inning, something he clearly didn’t like. New York’s Jacoby Ellsbury was hit in the eighth inning, leading to warnings to both benches. DH David Ortiz said he didn’t think Warren purposely hit Ramirez.

--RHP Joe Kelly saw a four-game winning streak, dating back to last season, snapped Sunday. He also lost for the first time in four decisions to the Yankees. He also had been 3-0 with three no-decisions in his last six starts against the AL East. Manager John Farrell felt Kelly was fine after overcoming early trouble with “his secondary pitches.”

--1B Mike Napoli, who has been struggling, hit a three-run homer Sunday night, his second home run of the season. It was also his 12th against the Yankees since joining the Red Sox, tying him with Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria for the most homers against New York over that span.

--RHP Dalier Hinojosa made his major league debut Sunday night, working the final 1 2/3 innings. He pitched himself into trouble with a hit batter and two walks in the ninth but escaped to keep the game within reach.

--INF Luis Rodriguez was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. The veteran was designated for assignment on Saturday and claimed by the Red Sox. He was 1-for-15 for the Brewers this season.

--C Ryan Hanigan, who had right hand surgery Saturday, was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for INF Luis Rodriguez on the 40-man roster.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro, who had been designated for assignment by the Red Sox, was claimed by the Chicago Cubs, making him the latest Red Sox pitcher now working for the Theo Epstein/Jed Hoyer management team in Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we showed tremendous fight. We score five in the bottom of the inning after we’re down 8-0. Right down to the final swing of the night.” -- Manager John Farrell, after Sunday’s loss to the Yankees gave New York the sweep of the weekend series.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

C Ryan Hanigan (displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list May 3.

He was injured May 1 and had right hand surgery May 2.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He is set to begin a rehab assignment May 5 or May 6.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Luis Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava