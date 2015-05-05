Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have lost four straight games. They have scored 10 runs in those four games, five of them in one inning on Sunday night.

The offense has been shaky, and Monday night, the team lost slugger Hanley Ramirez to a shoulder injury that doesn’t appear too serious.

But the pitching continues to be the main problem.

Clay Buchholz wasn’t horrible on Monday night. But he did put his team in an early 4-0 hole before going on to work 6 1/3 innings. When the smoke cleared, he had allowed five runs, the 10th time in 26 games the Boston starters have allowed at least five runs.

Buchholz is 0-4 since winning on Opening Day. His ERA is a robust 6.03.

“We can’t think that going into every game we’re going to put seven or eight runs up -- that doesn’t happen in this league,” said manager John Farrell. “We have to rely on a starting group that pitches more consistently.”

Tuesday night, it’s Rick Porcello’s turn. He’s coming off a strong start, but consistency hasn’t been a strong suit for this rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 0-0, 3.38 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello (2-2, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Hanley Ramirez suffered a left shoulder sprain that forced him out of Monday night’s game in the first inning. Ramirez, learning to play a new position, was injured as he ran down a drive by Tampa’s James Loney. Ramirez had the ball in his glove but it popped out when he ran, glove-first into the padded barrier. He appeared dazed and didn’t react to the loose ball right away. After throwing it back in, with Loney at second, Ramirez bent over with his hands on his knees. Red Sox personnel made their way out to him and Ramirez, who has a long history of injuries, including two procedures on that shoulder, walked off holding his left arm tight against his body. After the game, manager John Farrell said, “He’s day to day right now.”

--RHP Clay Buchholz, coming off the second terrible outing of his first five starts, heard boos after allowing four runs on five hits in the first inning-plus Monday night. He settled down and went on to throw a season-high 107 pitches, but a fifth run scored against him after he left in the seventh. In turning in the 10th start of allowing at least five runs in Boston’s 26 games this year, he saw his record fall to 1-4 and his ERA rise from 5.76 to 6.03. The 21 earned runs he has allowed are the most he’s given up in his first six starts since he yielded 33 (with a 9.09) ERA in 2012. The 21 runs are the second most he’s allowed in the first six starts of any season.

--DH David Ortiz had two hearings Monday, according to WEEI.com. One was to appeal his recent one-game suspension making contact with umpire John Tumpane, the other was for the $5,000 fine he received for smashing a dugout phone in Baltimore with a bat. As far as his contact with Tumpane, Ortiz told WEEI, “I have to watch that video to see what point I touched him because I don’t remember, to be honest with you. I don’t really remember. And I wasn’t even arguing with him. I was talking with the third-base umpire. If it happened, I don’t know when it happened and I didn’t try that because trust me, I know. It might be one move that I made or whatever. But I don’t know.” A ruling on both is expected soon.

--LF Allen Craig, who replaced LF Hanley Ramirez, continues to flounder at the plate. He did have a hit Monday, the 500th of his big-league career. But he is batting just .146.

--RHP Rick Porcello hopes to build on his last start when he faces the Rays in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Porcello allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA lifetime against Tampa Bay, the ERA his best against any team (minimum 25 innings).

--INF Luis Jimenez, claimed off waivers Sunday, was added to the Red Sox roster. The club sent RHP Dalier Hinojosa back to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 1-for-15 with a walk in 15 games for the Brewers this season.

-- RHP Dalier Hinojosa was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket after he made his major-league debut Sunday night, working the final 1 2/3 innings. He pitched himself into trouble with a hit batter and two walks in the ninth but escaped to keep the game within reach.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We can’t think that going into every game we’re going to put seven or eight runs up-that doesn’t happen in this league. We have to rely on a starting group that pitches more consistently.” -- Manager John Farrell, after Monday’s loss to the Rays in which Boston’s starting pitcher gave up at least five runs for the 10th time in 26 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left shoulder sprain) left the May 4 game in the first inning. He walked off the field holding his left arm tight against his body. Manager John Farrell said after the game the injury didn’t appear to be serious and they’ll just have to see how it goes in the coming days.

--C Ryan Hanigan (displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list May 3.

He was injured May 1 and had right hand surgery May 2.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He is set to begin a rehab assignment May 5 or May 6.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Luis Jimenez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava