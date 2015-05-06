Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- With the Red Sox celebrating the 40th anniversary of their pennant-winning 1975 team, principal owner John Henry was always planning to be at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

So, he took advantage of his visit to meet with manager John Farrell about the struggling team.

“We met today and I‘m very optimistic about the rest of the season,” Henry told WBZ News Radio. “I think we have the best team in the division. The Yankees have gotten away a little bit and we’ve gone through a bad period, but I think we’ll turn it around.”

The Red Sox began Tuesday in last place in the American League East, with a 12-14 record, hardly what Henry is expected considering he’s financing a club-record payroll that will be close to $200 million. But they snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Today we had a chance to walk through where we are -- not just John and I,” Farrell said. “This was a planned timeframe in the schedule to get a sense of where our concerns lie, how we plan to best address them. That’s where things are.”

Much of the burden has fallen on the team’s oft-debated starting rotation, which entered Tuesday with an MLB-worst ERA of 5.73. But the concerns extend to a bullpen that has a 20th-ranked ERA of 3.99 and has collectively allowed more home runs (15) than any bullpen in baseball. The relief troubles are likely related to the pitchers being overworked. No group of relievers has thrown more than those on the Sox, who have already tossed 94 2/3 innings.

”They have to start performing,“ Henry said of the starters. ”It’s been disappointing, and the bullpen hasn’t been great either. Our offense hasn’t really gotten on track. It’s been disappointing. We’ll be patient. We’ll look to make moves that are appropriate. Overall, we feel this is the right team.

“This is a great group of guys. We’ve gone through a bad period; we haven’t hit with runners in scoring position, we’ve given up runs early. It’s something we can’t continue to do, and we won‘t.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 2-0, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Mookie Betts logged his first career multi-homer game in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Betts blasted a pair of solo shots over the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park, connecting on a sixth-inning slider and an eighth-inning fastball. Betts broke up Rays LHP Drew Smyly’s no-hitter with his homer in the sixth and now has four on the season.

--RHP Rick Porcello might be carving out a role as a stopper in the Red Sox rotation. One week after a one-run outing in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went seven strong innings and held the Rays scoreless while striking out six. Porcello has now strung together 12 consecutive scoreless innings and lowered his season ERA to 4.38 in six starts.

--LF Hanley Ramirez was out of the lineup and is day-to-day after spraining his left shoulder trying to make a catch in Monday’s series-opening loss to Tampa Bay. Ramirez had to leave the game in the first inning after colliding with a side wall at Fenway Park, but he could avoid a DL stint and may return for this weekend’s series against Toronto, CSNNE.com reports.

--RHP Koji Uehara pitched a one-two-three ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season, and his 52nd overall with the Red Sox, in Tuesday’s victory. Uehara is rising on Boston’s all-time saves list, passing Bill Campbell for the 10th most in team history. In five innings pitched at Fenway Park this year, Uehara has not allowed a hit, a run, or a walk and has nine strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His timing at the plate is pretty consistent. Just one heck of an athlete. We’re seeing some pretty special things in a short glimpse here.” -- Manager John Farrell, after rookie CF Mookie Betts blasted a pair of solo home runs and made a key defensive play to lead the Red Sox to a 2-0 win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left shoulder sprain) left the May 4 game in the first inning. He walked off the field holding his left arm tight against his body. Manager John Farrell said after the game the injury didn’t appear to be serious. He sat out May 5 and remains day-to-day.

--C Ryan Hanigan (displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list May 3. He was injured May 1 and had right hand surgery May 2.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He is likely to begin a rehab assignment May 8.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Luis Jimenez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava