Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- On the surface, it was a strange and desperate move by the Red Sox in firing pitching coach Juan Nieves.

It will remain to be looked at that way unless some other information comes up. Wasn’t Nieves the pitching coach when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2013?

Sometimes, you would have to look at a program to be sure. He never seemed to get the credit he deserved in 2013, which was his first year in the job. It also was the first year as manager for John Farrell, who was the Red Sox pitching coach before managing the Toronto Blue Jays for two undistinguished seasons 2011-2012 and bolting his three-year contract without completing it for the Red Sox job.

Farrell got a lot of credit in 2013 for the pitching. When it came time to blame this season, Nieves was the fall guy. Funny how things work.

The Red Sox were expected to announce a replacement for Nieves during the weekend, possibly Saturday.

Under Nieves in 2013, the Red Sox had a staff earned-run average of 3.76. When Nieves was fired, the staff ERA was 4.86, worst in the American League. What happened is that many of the good pitchers of that 2013 staff are gone, including left-hander Jon Lester and right-hander John Lackey.

“We don’t have an announcement yet to make, we’re working through some logistics,” manager John Farrell said on Friday. “We would hope to have an announcement sometime later (Saturday).”

“I can’t say there was a single event that was the tipping point in the decision,” Farrell said.

Some of the pitchers were disappointed by the move and they should be.

“He cares about his pitchers,” Farrell said. “I think there was certainly a feeling of disappointment and I would think at some level a feeling of responsibility that through performance, they cost someone their job, and that’s an unfortunate situation.”

Perhaps. Or maybe they just think it was not a good decision. Based on available evidence, it probably wasn‘t. Nor was it fair.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-1, 5.72 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 2-0, 7.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly will make his sixth start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He suffered his first loss of the season last Sunday when he allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in a season-low 4 2/3 innings in a game won 8-5 by the New York Yankees. His previous outing against the Blue Jays this season was April 27 at Fenway Park, when he allowed five hits, three walks and five runs in six innings and did not figure in the decision in a 6-5 win. He is 0-0 with a 5.25 ERA in two career starts against Toronto.

--RHP Edward Mujica was designated for assignment Friday after going 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 11 relief outings. INF Travis Shaw was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to take his spot on the 25-man roster. The Red Sox signed Mujica to a two-year, $9.5 million contract, before the 2014 season. It was hoped that he would provide closer insurance for RHP Koji Uehara but he struggled in late-inning situations and was being used earlier in games. He allowed 15 hits, including three home runs, three walks and seven runs while striking out eight in 13 2/3 innings.

--INF Travis Shaw was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket for Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after RHP Edward Mujica was designated for assignment. Shaw was batting .189 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games with Pawtucket. He had six RBIs over his past three games at Triple-A while going 4-for-13. He had a home run and eight RBIs over his past seven games. He led all Red Sox minor-leaguers with 56 home runs from 2012-14. Shaw made his major-league debut Friday against the Blue Jays, playing first base and batting ninth. 1B Mike Napoli moved to designated hitter to take the place of suspended DH David Ortiz, who is out for one game after losing his appeal. When Ortiz returns, Shaw likely will be returned to Pawtucket with RHP Matt Barnes being called up. Shaw was 0-for-2 with a walk on Friday in a 7-0 loss to Toronto.

--DH David Ortiz lost his appeal of a one-game suspension and served it in Friday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ortiz was suspended for bumping an umpire in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on April. 1B Mike Napoli was DH in Friday’s 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays and INF Travis Shaw was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket and made his major-league debut in Friday’s 7-0 loss at first base.

--LHP Wade Miley lost his third straight decision on Friday, allowing four runs in six innings in a 7-0 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. He has pitched six or more innings in a start twice this season. “Probably one of the better outings he’s had for us this year,” manager John Farrell said. “He used the full assortment of pitches, he had a good feel for his breaking pitches as well as his changeup. He threw his fastball to both sides of the plate. Wade kept us in the ball game.”

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) started his minor-league rehabilitation assignment on Friday by going 0-for-3 with Double-A Portland. He left the April 22 game against the Tampa Bay Rays with the injury and was put on the disabled list April 25.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left shoulder sprain) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t play May 5-8. He took swings off the tee May 8 and was set to take batting practice May 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Probably one of the better outings he’s had for us this year. He used the full assortment of pitches, he had a good feel for his breaking pitches as well as his changeup. He threw his fastball to both sides of the plate. Wade kept us in the ball game.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, of LHP Wade Miley, who allowed four runs while striking out eight over six innings to take his third straight loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He started a medical rehabilitation assignment May 8 with Double-A Portland.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left shoulder sprain) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t play May 5-8. He took swings off the tee May 8 and was set to take batting practice May 9. He is day-to-day.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz (suspension)

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Allen Craig

OF/INF Daniel Nava