Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Red Sox needed that. So did right-hander Clay Buchholz.

Boston’s 6-3 victory in Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak and gave Buchholz his first win since April 6. He lost four of his five starts in between.

The Red Sox were outscored 14-1 in losing the first two games of the series against the Blue Jays. In Sunday’s finale, they were able to score four runs in the first inning against Toronto’s right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. Buchholz did not let the lead slip away in allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings, even though he was on the edge in the first when he allowed three walks but got a big double play.

This is encouraging. The Red Sox need Buchholz to be good, but he hasn’t been good enough so far this season.

“I’ve given up four runs really quick after having a four-spot,” he said. “My goal was to go out there, especially after the first inning, go out there and throw strikes. I felt pretty comfortable with the command of each of my pitches today. I felt like we executed for the most part pretty well.”

There is reason for encouragement. Left fielder Hanley Ramirez resumed playing Saturday when a shoulder injury suffered Monday was not as bad as feared.

Right fielder Shane Victorino is about to come back from a hamstring injury on Monday in Oakland. Who knows? In time, the firing of pitching coach Juan Nieves might even begin to make sense.

Early runs can do wonders for a pitching staff.

”Four runs in the first certainly gives you a little bit of a boost,“ manager John Farrell said. ”I thought we came out with really good energy today. More importantly, when we did score on a couple of occasions, we were able to go out and put a shutdown inning together. That’s the biggest thing to maintaining momentum.

“There was plenty of life in the clubhouse. It was lively. The music was playing as normal and we went out and put together and very good game. Clay kept the game in check.”

The test has just begun. After starting the trip going 1-2 in Toronto, they will play seven games on the West Coast against the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners.

The reality is that the nice win on Sunday was only their second in the past nine games.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 3-2, 4.38 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir (2-1. 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello will make his seventh start of the season on Monday when the Red Sox open a three-game series at Oakland. Porcello shut out Tampa Bay on eight hits in seven innings in earning the victory last Tuesday. He has allowed one run and 10 hits over his past two starts, a total of 14 innings. He is 4-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against Oakland.

--CF Mookie Betts tripled in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his career-high hit streak to eight games. He is 10-for-33 (.303) with three home runs in that span and eight extra-base hits. He has a nine-game hitting streak against Toronto, hitting .326 (15-for-46) in his career against the Blue Jays.

--OF Jackie Bradley, Jr. was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket for Sunday’s game and started in right field, going 0-for-4 in the 6-3 win over Toronto. In 24 games at Pawtucket, he was hitting .343/.393/.465. He was recalled when INF/OF Allen Craig was optioned to Pawtucket and likely will share right field with OF Shane Victorino, who is expected to be activated from the disabled list Monday. Even though Bradley is superb defensively in center, manager John Farrell said he intends to keep CF Mookie Betts there, even when both are in the same game. ”Found out right before BP last game (Saturday),” Bradley said. ”Just got the call, had to get ready to fly here. Right ear is still clogged up, can’t hear out of my right side.” Bradley had some trouble with a bloop double by Toronto C Josh Thole in the seventh inning on Sunday. The new artificial turf at Rogers Centre has been slowing down the ball but Thole’s hit bounced over Bradley. ”“Last year, it would’ve bounced even higher,” he said. “It was one of those plays were you want to be aggressive with it ... and either way, it’s going to bounce up and he’ll get a double anyway. I just tried to catch it and get it in. Off the bat, you feel like you can get it, but as you get close, you can’t get it but you’ve got so much range on it and you’re so close you can’t back up off on it.”

--RHP Steven Wright was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket when LHP Robbie Ross, Jr. was optioned to Pawtucket. In four starts at Pawtucket, he is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA. In two previous stints this season with Boston, he made only one appearance, April 10 in Boston’s 6-5 win in 19 innings at Yankee Stadium. Wright is coming off two seven-inning starts in which he allowed a total of one run on seven hits and five walks but manager John Farrell said Wright will be a reliever for now.

--INF/OF Allen Craig has not been the player at Boston as he was with the St. Louis Cardinals and he was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket with OF Jackie Bradley, Jr. being recalled from Pawtucket. A foot injury near the end of the 2013 season led to a career-worst .215 batting average in 2104 for Craig. He was batting .135/.237/.192 in 24 games with the Red Sox this season. He had one homer and two RBIs. In parts of five seasons with St. Louis, he hit .291/.343/.460. “We sent him out to try get back on track and get him more regular, more consistent at-bats, not only for his own production but maybe so he can get into a situation where he can come back and help us,” manager John Farrell said. “This is as much about Allen as it is us and the current stretch we’re going through. We felt like the best and most clear path to get us back on track is to have every player hopefully performing to the best of their abilities. For Allen, that meant more regular at-bats at Triple-A for the time being.”

--LHP Robbie Ross, Jr., was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when RHP Steven Wright was recalled from the Triple-A club. Ross was 0-0 with a 6.17 ERA in 13 relief appearances with Boston. He had a .635 ERA in his first five outings this season and then had a 1.50 ERA over his next seven games. He allowed three runs on four hits and did not record an out against Toronto on Friday, a game Boston lost 7-0.

--RHP Edward Mujica has been sent to the Oakland Athletics with cash for a player to be named or cash. Mujica was designated for assignment on Friday after going 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 11 relief outings.

--OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) played his second rehab game with Double-A Portland on Saturday and was expected to be activated on Monday when the Red Sox open a three-game series in Oakland. He could share right field with OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday and played in the 6-3 win at Toronto. “When (Victorino) gets back to us, Vic’s going to get left-handed starters, if not more,” manager John Farrell said. “But Jackie’s arrival here gives us a premium defender, and we certainly like him against a lot of right-handed pitchers. We’ll find the right matchups. I‘m not going to say it’s a strict platoon situation, by any means.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a little sore, it’ll be all right though. My left foot landed in the hole that I was landing on going to home plate. I had my ankles taped, fortunately, so I think that saved me from it being too bad.” -- RHP Clay Buchholz, who hurt the ankle at the end of the fourth inning. Sunday but stayed in the game and allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings to help the Red Sox defeat the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He started a medical rehabilitation assignment May 8 with Double-A Portland. He played his second rehab game with Portland May 9 and was expected to be activated May 11.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left shoulder sprain) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t play May 5-8. He took swings off the tee May 8 and was set to take batting practice May 9. He is day-to-day.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Luis Jimenez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Jackie Bradley, Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava