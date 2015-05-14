Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Boston Red Sox right-hander Justin Masterson, who had his second straight rough start Tuesday night against Oakland, will skip his next turn in the rotation and will likely be placed on the disabled list Thursday.

”We’re moving toward a likely DL for him,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said before a 2-0 victory Wednesday against Oakland. ”After he went through a full exam and workup this morning with the medical staff, there’s not one specific area to the arm or shoulder that is a cause or reason why we’re seeing reduced velocity and reduced action. There’s some fatigue that’s involved. I think it’s important that we allow this to calm down.

“We’re going to need to test it at full speed at some point in the near future here, but Sunday is out as far as Masterson is concerned.”

Farrell said that right-hander Steven Wright, a knuckleball specialist, is a “strong candidate” to replace Masterson in the rotation Sunday against Seattle. Wright pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief Tuesday in a 9-2 loss to Oakland, allowing three runs on six hits.

Masterson lasted a season-low 2 1/3 innings against the A‘s. He gave up six runs on six hits, walked one and struck out one. In his previous start he gave up four runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to Toronto. He went 2-0 over his first five starts, giving up three of fewer runs four times.

“I‘m not real happy,” Masterson said of his likely trip to the DL. “I‘m mad. ... We’re going to make the best of it. I have to do it. There’s no way around it so I‘m going to make the best of it. In the end it’ll be extremely beneficial. That’s what we do with the time that we’re given.”

Masterson said he can’t pinpoint any major physical problem that’s hurt him the past two starts.

”The last two starts I haven’t really been behind the ball,“ he said. ”You can see that in my lack of control. That’s really what it’s been. For me personally being able to feel it as seeing the cut on the fastballs and the slider just got not as tight, not as good as if it’s coming out back here. Just nothing getting to the point where it’s supposed to, out in front being able to just rip it however I want.

“Do I feel anything significant? No, not really. But is there something holding me back from that? I’d have to say yeah. I can’t deny the fact that it’s happened. If you make the adjustment going into my last start, well then it’d be like, ‘OK.’ The adjustment wasn’t made.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-2, 6.35 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley repeatedly got himself into and out of jams Wednesday, pitching 6 2/3 high-stress but scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory against Oakland. The A’s stranded eight base runners in the first six innings against Miley. They went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position against Miley and 0-for-14 for the game. “He was outstanding, he was resilient,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Miley. “He didn’t give in. He was at his best when he needed to be, and that was when there were men in scoring position.” Miley (2-4) allowed just five hits but walked four. He snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time since April 21 against Tampa Bay. “From the first inning on I just felt like I never had a super good feel for my fastball,” Miley said. “So I was kind of just nibbling away with breaking balls and changeups, trying to mix speeds when I could. The defense made some outstanding plays, too, to get me out of jams.”

--1B Daniel Nava snapped an 0-for-20 skid with an RBI bloop single in the second inning Wednesday of a 2-0 victory against Oakland. Nava went 2-for-3 and scored a run, raising his average from .136 to .170.

--2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to seven games Wednesday in a 2-0 victory against Oakland. He has reached base safely in 18 straight games and is batting .328 over that stretch.

--RHP Justin Masterson, who had his second straight rough start Tuesday night against Oakland, is "likely" headed toward a stint on the disabled list and will definitely miss his start Sunday at Seattle, manager John Farrell said Wednesday.

--RHP Steven Wright is a “strong candidate” to start Sunday against Seattle in place of RHP Justin Masterson, who is likely headed to the disabled list, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Wednesday. Wright pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief Tuesday in a 9-2 loss to Oakland. He allowed three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Wright is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in two appearances covering 10 2/3 innings. He has walked six and struck out five.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was outstanding, he was resilient. He didn’t give in. He was at his best when he needed to be, and that was when there were men in scoring position.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on LHP Wade Miley, who pitched 6 2/3 high-stress but scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory against Oakland on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm fatigue) will skip his May 17 start and will likely be placed on the disabled list May 14, manager John Farrell said.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14, and he might be able to resume throwing in early May. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava