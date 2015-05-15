Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Justin Masterson’s ailing shoulder prompted a shuffling of the Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff Thursday.

The Red Sox placed the veteran right-hander on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder. To fill his roster spot, Boston recalled left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright, a long reliever, will take Masterson’s place in the rotation, while Ross will join the bullpen.

Masterson, 30, struggled mightily his past two starts, both losses. In his last outing, he went a season-low 2 1/3 innings and gave up six runs in a 9-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics. That dropped his record to 2-2 while his ERA ballooned to 6.37. His move to the DL is retroactive to Wednesday.

“Clearly, I think we’ve seen over the last two starts it’s had a negative effect on the overall stuff and the action of his pitches, so I felt like it was time back him out of the rotation and get over this,” manager John Farrell said.

Masterson will sit out the next few days before he begins throwing. He then will build back up with bullpen sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment, Farrell said.

The injury isn’t considered severe, but it comes as a blow for a club that owns the highest ERA (4.79) in the American League. That mark fell from 4.90 after the Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 Thursday.

Both of Wright’s major league appearances this season were in relief, and he is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA through 10 2/3 innings. The knuckleballer went 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Pawtucket earlier this season.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 5.73 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder. Masterson will sit out the next few days before he begins throwing. He then will build back up with bullpen sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment, manager John Farrell said.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill the roster vacancy created when the Red Sox placed RHP Justin Masterson on the disabled list. Ross had no decisions and a 6.17 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Red Sox earlier this season. He pitched once for Pawtucket since his latest demotion on Sunday, throwing two innings of one-run ball Monday.

--RHP Steven Wright will start Sunday against Seattle in place of RHP Justin Masterson, who went on the disabled list. Both of Wright’s major league appearances this season were in relief, and he is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA through 10 2/3 innings. The knuckleballer went 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Pawtucket earlier this season.

--INF Luis Jimenez, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Jimenez was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on May 3 and went hitless in one at-bat with Boston. He was 1-for-15 in 15 games for the Brewers.

--LF Hanley Ramirez recorded his first double as a member of the Red Sox on Thursday night. His previous 10 extra-base hits all were home runs. He recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the year by going 4-for-5 to lift his average to .284.

--CF Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-4 with the game-winning sacrifice fly Thursday, has hit safely in 13 of his oast 16 games. During that stretch, he has a .284 average with nine runs, six doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBIs.

--2B Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-4 with a walk, reaching base safely for the 19th consecutive games. In that span, he is hitting .296 (21-for-71). The streak dates back to April 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of energy in here. I think everyone is aware that we haven’t played to our capabilities. That’s not targeting any one area. We need to play better, and we’re starting to do that.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Mariners 2-1 Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava