Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- On a night when Clay Buchholz was as dialed in as he’s been all season, the Red Sox couldn’t reward him with a win.

Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Seattle will likely be remembered for the decision manager John Farrell made to pitch to Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the ninth, but it will be hard to forget how well Buchholz pitched for eight innings. He allowed just three hits -- one of them a solo home run by Seattle’s Seth Smith --- and a single run while striking out 11.

But the Red Sox couldn’t do much offensively, so Buchholz had to settle for a no-decision after leaving the game with the score tied 1-1.

When Farrell was asked afterward what he liked about Buchholz’s outing, he said: “Everything. He had command, he threw a lot of strikes, (and) he had everything working for him tonight.”

What really tainted the night was Farrell’s decision to pitch to Cruz with two outs, a runner on second base and an open base in the bottom of the ninth. Left-hander Tommy Layne was on the mound, with left-handed third baseman Kyle Seager coming into the on-deck circle behind Cruz, but Farrell opted to bring righty Junichi Tazawa out of the bullpen to go at Cruz.

Farrell admitted it was a “terrible decision” while explaining that Cruz had already gone 0-for-3 with three strikeouts -- all against Buchholz -- and that he was just 1-for-8 in his career against Tazawa. But none of that mattered when Cruz drilled a 3-2 pitch into the gap in left-center to score Brad Miller from second base with the game-winning run.

“Clay pitched outstanding tonight, a dominating performance,” Farrell said afterward. “We didn’t have a lot of offense, but the decision in the ninth inning was the story.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 3-2, 4. 50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 6-0, 1.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shane Victorino picked up right where he left off during Thursday’s opening game of the Seattle series on Friday, when he collected hits in each of his first two at-bats. Victorino had four hits in his first five at-bats of the series and is now hitting .500 (5 for 10) over his past three games.

--RHP Clay Buchholz allowed just one earned run off three hits in eight innings Friday night but didn’t factor into the decision. He struck out 11 and didn’t walk a single batter, yet had to come out with the score tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

--SS Xander Bogaerts only has 13 RBIs this season, and five of them have come off triples. He drove in a run with his third triple of the season Friday night in Seattle, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Bogaerts also had a bases-loaded triple and an RBI triple this season.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa has had success against Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz (1 for 8 career) in the past, but that didn’t help him Friday night. Tazawa was brought in to face Cruz with first base open, a runner on second and two outs in the ninth inning, and he gave up a two-out single into the gap as the Mariners beat Boston 2-1. LHP Tommy Layne suffered the loss.

--RHP Rick Porcello has a 2-0 record and 1.89 ERA over his past three starts heading into a scheduled Saturday appearance at Seattle. He had a good May last season as well (5-1, 3.49 ERA) but faded down the stretch. The Red Sox are hoping for another solid outing Saturday, when he’ll be on the hill against a Seattle team that starts RHP Felix Hernandez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a terrible decision on my part. I own up to it.” -- Manager John Farrell, admitting that he’d made a mistake by pitching to Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz with first base open in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cruz ended up hitting a single that drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava