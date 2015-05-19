Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Just when the Boston bats were beginning to heat up, the offense took a splash of cold water Sunday afternoon.

With slugger David Ortiz taking a routine day off despite four hits in the previous two games, the Red Sox couldn’t muster any kind of offense against Seattle starter James Paxton in a 5-0 loss to the Mariners.

Outfielder Hanley Ramirez served as DH for the second time this season and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on an afternoon when the Red Sox could only scrap out five hits -- only two of which got out of the infield. It was a dismal offensive performance from a team that has now scored two runs or fewer in five of its past six games.

“We had a couple of opportunities (Sunday), but the two-out base hit wasn’t there,” said manager John Farrell, whose team scored four runs off Seattle ace Felix Hernandez on Saturday night to give a rare glimpse of offensive hope.

Until recently, Ortiz had been one of several Boston starters who were underperforming. He had a decent series in Seattle (4 for 12 with a home run) while teammates like Mike Napoli (1 for 12), Dustin Pedroia (2 for 15) and Pablo Sandoval (1 for 11) provided very little help.

Napoli has been particularly frustrating in his ability to hit this season. His 0-for-4 performance Sunday left the 33-year-old first baseman with a .162 batting average this season. Shane Victorino (.212) and Ortiz (.236) are also showing signs of age.

What makes the offensive struggles even harder to take is a resurgence by the Boston pitching staff. Triple-A call-up Steven Wright provided another decent start Sunday afternoon as the Red Sox starters have now posted a 3.01 ERA over their past eight games -- only to get 16 total runs of offense to support it.

The only time the Red Sox scored more than four runs in nine innings during their 10-game road trip was in a 6-3 win at Toronto on May 10.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 3-5, 3.94 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 2-4, 5.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz got the day off Sunday after going 4-for-8 in Boston’s previous two games. The 39-year-old Ortiz has now missed just four games this season; he hasn’t played more than 142 games in a season since 2011.

--RHP Steven Wright was serviceable in his third start of the season Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to get the Red Sox a victory. Wright, who was called up from Triple-A for the start, allowed five hits and three runs -- two earned -- in five innings. Wright is filling in for injured RHP Justin Masterson, and his latest outing showed that the Red Sox should be in good hands while Masterson recovers.

--C Blake Swihart showed good wheels for a catcher during his third-inning at-bat Sunday. Swihart hit a sharp grounder to SS Brad Miller’s back-hand side before beating the throw to first for an infield single.

--LF Brock Holt had two of Boston’s five hits on Sunday, when Seattle LHP James Paxton threw eight shutout innings in a 5-0 Red Sox loss. Holt went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .307 on the season.

--LHP Craig Breslow was welcomed to Sunday’s game in rude fashion, with Seattle 3B Kyle Seager hitting his first pitch into the right-field seats for a two-run homer in the eighth. Breslow retired the next two batters he faced in the 5-0 loss.

--LHP Wade Miley is coming off one of his best outings of the season heading into his scheduled Tuesday start against the Rangers. Miley pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over Oakland his last time out. That came against an A’s team that ranks 14th in the American League in batting average against lefties (.214). The Rangers, who will begin a series at Boston after the Monday off day, ranks seventh in the AL in that category (.259).

--1B/OF Allen Craig cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. That means he is no longer on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple of opportunities, but the two-out base hit wasn’t there.” -- Manager John Farrell, after Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava