Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- With the offense still struggling to find the big hit, the Boston Red Sox lineup is apparently about to be bolstered by the return of Cuban import Rusney Castillo.

Castillo, the $72.2 million signee who was impressive in 10 games with the Sox last season, battled through nagging injuries and is currently in Miami for the birth of as child. But it shouldn’t be too much longer before he returns.

”What’s taken place is his timing, his ability to impact the baseball is starting to show up a little bit more,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said Tuesday. ”He’s returned home obviously for the birth of his child. That’s going to be a couple of days. Whether or not we allow him to get a game under his belt at Pawtucket before possibly looking at a change here, those are all possibilities.

“It’s good to see him get back on the field. The timing is there. The ability to impact the baseball, so I guess in the short, he’s doing what he can to impact a potential change.”

Castillo, who batted .333 with two homers and six RBIs in his 10 games with Boston last year, is hitting .304 with two homers and nine RBIs at Pawtucket. His return should help a lineup that scored two runs per game in the last five games of the just-completed road trip and, while scoring four runs Tuesday night, stranded 12 runners and failed to make the most out of 13 hits, including five doubles and two homers.

When Castillo returns, he’s likely to see plenty of time in right field, where Daniel Nava has been unable to hit and Shane Victorino is still working his way back into full-time playing shape.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Phil Klein, 0-0, 7.71 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-2, 5.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval left Tuesday night’s game in the seventh inning after taking a pitch off his left knee. Sandoval, who was 1-for-3 in the game before his departure, immediately fell to the ground and had to be helped off the field. “You take mid-90s (fastball) off the knee, it’s going to be a little sore,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, adding that there was no structural damage.

--LF Hanley Ramirez jammed his left leg sliding into second base after a double to right-center in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game. He would stay in the game, but was replaced by OF Jackie Bradley Jr. in the final inning. “I just wanted to get him off his feet in that final inning,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Ramirez, who went 3-for-5, isn’t expected to miss any time.

--2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely via a hit or walk in 23 consecutive games after a first inning double to left in Tuesday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. Pedroia’s streak is the longest active on-base streak in the American League and second in MLB behind St. Louis Cardinals OF Matt Holiday, who has reached in all 38 games he has played this season.

--INF Yoan Moncada didn’t light the world on fire in his minor league debut with Red Sox’ Class A affiliate Greenville on Monday, going hitless in three at-bats, but the up-and-coming prospect did reach base on a walk and scored a pair of runs. “I know it was highly anticipated,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “We’ll see how his career unfolds.” The 19-year-old Cuban prodigy was signed to a minor league contract, reportedly worth $63 million, last February.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had a number of really good at-bats tonight, created multiple opportunities.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after a win over Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left knee) left the May 19 game after being hit by a pitch. The injury is not thought to be serious and Sandoval is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava