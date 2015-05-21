Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The starting pitching, which has been talked about so much throughout the offseason and into the first quarter of the 2015 season, has been very good lately as the pitchers have responded to new pitching coach Carl Willis.

The offense? Well, that hasn’t been very good at all.

The Boston starters have allowed 10 earned runs in 46 2/3 innings over the last seven games. But the lack of support has led to a mediocre 4-3 record over that span and a 19-21 40-game start to the season.

The Red Sox have stranded 12 runners in each of the first two games of the series with the Texas Rangers. They are 5-for-47 with runners in scoring position in the seven games.

“Our pitching has been doing a pretty good job. It’s just up to us right now,” said shortstop Xander Bogaerts, whose solo homer brought in the only run Wednesday.

They had all kinds of chances to score and they hit several balls hard that became outs. But they were still outs that led to another loss.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 1-2, 3.86 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval, hit on the left knee with a 94 mph fastball May 19, was out of the lineup May 20 but the injury is not considered serious. With Texas starting a left-hander May 21, there was a chance Sandoval, 2-for-41 against lefties this season, would sit out again, even if he’s ready. “It’s a bruise,” manager John Farrell said. “He took it on the outside of the left knee. It was not on the knee cap, which is the fortunate thing. Not a whole lot of swelling, but obviously a bone bruise. Probably keep him off his feet and continue to get treatment throughout the game but, like I said, day-to-day at this point.”

--RHP Joe Kelly, who won his first start of the season, is 0-3 with four no-decisions since after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. He has allowed three runs in 13 1/3 innings over his last two starts and has nothing to show for it, the seven starts without a win matching the longest winless streak of his career.

--SS Xander Bogaerts snapped a streak of 71 at-bats without a homer when he hit his second of the season Wednesday night. It was his first homer of the season at home.

--RF Shane Victorino came off the bench and singled to cap a 10-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning Wednesday. He got another hit in the eighth and is 8-for-19 (.421) with a.500 on base percentage since coming off the disabled list May 11.

--2B Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-5 Wednesday, snapping a streak of 23 games reaching base via either a hit or a walk. He has gone 64 at-bats without a home run.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-0 with a no-decision in his last two starts -- four earned runs in 14 1/3 innings -- closes the three-game series against the Texas Rangers Thursday night. Buchholz, 2-4 with one win since Opening Day, is 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA in seven career starts against the Rangers and this is his first Fenway Park start against Texas since 2010. Buchholz gave up one run and struck out 11 in eight innings in his last start, at Seattle.

--RHP Joe Cornely was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations and was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Cornely, 26, pitched his first major league inning earlier this season and allowed four runs. “We like the fastball ability,” manager John Farrell said before Wednesday’s game. “It might not be a pure velocity, but there’s some swing and miss throughout the course of his career. Those guys always jump out to us.” Cornely has averaged 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his five-year minor league career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We hit the ball well. It’s just going right at people.” -- CF Mookie Betts, after Wednesday’s loss to the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left knee) left the May 19 game after being hit by a pitch. Sandoval was out of the lineup May 20. He is day-to-day. “It’s a bruise,” manager John Farrell said.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava