Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- David Ortiz didn’t have much to say after the Boston Red Sox dropped a 3-1 decision to the Texas Rangers in the rubber game of a three-game series Thursday night.

“No answers. We just ain’t hitting, period,” said the designated hitter, who is batting just .241 on a team that just isn’t scoring.

The Red Sox are 5-for-53 (.094) with runners in scoring position over the last eight games, falling to .199 on the season in that very important category. They have scored two runs or fewer in 15 of their 41 games.

And they continue to waste strong pitching. Clay Buchholz pitched well enough to win Thursday but still has one victory since Opening Day. The starters’ ERA over the past eight games is 2.00, but the record is 4-4 over that span because of the lack of offense.

To make things worse Thursday, the Red Sox were guilty of two miscues on the basepaths. The usually reliable Dustin Pedroia decided to try to score on a dribbler out in front of the plate and his team down two runs, and Xander Bogaerts was nicked by a potential single to right field hit by teammate Daniel Nava -- on the bottom of his shoe. He didn’t feel it but saw it on the replay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richard, 3-2, 2.29 ERA) at Red Sox (Rick Porcello, 4-2, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (2-5) pitched well enough to win but didn’t get any offensive support Thursday night. Buchholz, who has one win since Opening day, allowed three runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings against Texas. He allowed nine earned runs against the Yankees on April 12 but has a 3.26 ERA over his other eight starts.

--2B Dustin Pedroia was guilty of a baserunning mistake when he tried to score from third base on a Hanley Ramirez squib in front of the plate. “I don’t know why he (came) to home plate,” said Texas LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who shoveled the ball home with his glove for the easy out. Pedroia stroked a double, his 452nd career extra-base hit, tying him with Dom DiMaggio for 12th place on the Red Sox’s all-time list.

--DH David Ortiz drove in the only Boston run in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers, hitting an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. It was his 1,550th career RBI, tying him with Fred McGriff for 43rd on baseball’s all-time list.

--3B Brock Holt committed a throwing error in the fifth inning, snapping a streak of 56 games (51 starts) without an error at his various positions. He also went 0-for-3, lowering his average to .280.

--3B Pablo Sandoval, who sustained a bruised left knee when he was hit by 95 mph fastball Tuesday, missed his second consecutive start Thursday, receiving an extra day off with Texas LHP Wandy Rodriguez on the mound. Sandoval is 2-for-41 batting right-handed this season. He did pinch-hit in the eighth inning Thursday and should be in the lineup Friday.

--RF Shane Victorino was in the original lineup Thursday but was scratched because of general soreness. “Vic is held out tonight with some soreness, more centralized around the left calf,” manager John Farrell said. “Not anything related to the lower back or left hamstring that he has dealt with in the past, but precautionary. Through normal pregame maintenance, he wasn’t able to get it right, and (we) made the decision to hold him out.”

--RHP Rick Porcello, 3-0 with two no-decisions in his past five starts, opens the Red Sox’s three-game series against the Angels on Friday night. Porcello, who is 4-2 this season, is 4-4 with a 6.52 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels, but he is 1-0 with an 0.64 ERA in his past two outings against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Have to get players we are counting on rolling. It’s not as if we are looking at one spot in the lineup as a glaring hole.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left knee bone bruise) left the May 19 game, and he didn’t play May 20. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 21, and he is expected to start May 21.

--RF Shane Victorino (sore left calf, general soreness) was scratched from the lineup May 21. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Boagerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/INF Daniel Nava