Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- When the pitchers pitch, the hitters don’t hit. When the hitters hit, the pitchers don’t pitch.

Such is life with the 19-23 Red Sox.

After a run of eight games where the starting pitchers did their jobs (no more than two earned runs in any of the games) but the hitters didn’t hit much, right-hander Rick Porcello was knocked out in a nine-run fifth inning that created a deep hole -- the Sox scoring five runs in a 12-5 loss.

“We’re not playing very good. I wish I had a magic word,” said second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who had three singles and an RBI in the loss. “It’s baseball -- you can’t flip a switch. You gotta put the work in and then play better.”

To make things worse for this team, the Red Sox have committed five errors and been guilty of three mishaps on the bases in the last two games, both losses.

They are afloat right now because of the weakness of the AL East. But you have to think they have to start playing better to have any real chance of contending.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-23

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-2, 3.06 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 1-1, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello shut the Angels out through the first three innings, stranding a runner on second in both the second and third Friday night. But Albert Pujols’ leadoff homer was the start of the end for Porcello, who went a season-low 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs. It was the first time the Angels scored nine runs in an inning since April 20, 2013, against the Detroit Tigers ... and Porcello. “Fifth inning I hit a wall, walked the first two guys and couldn’t recover from it,” he said. “I take full responsibility for the loss today. That was completely on me. I gotta be better.”

--OF Rusney Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and went right into the lineup in right field Friday night. Red Sox right fielders had been hitting .156 with seven extra-base hits and a .496 OPS so it was time for Castillo, who was 19-for-52 over his last 12 games at Pawtucket after overcoming nagging injuries. Manager John Farrell said Castillo “should see pretty regular time.” Castillo, speaking through an interpreter, said, “Obviously, I‘m very excited, but right now it’s just important to keep in mind the job at hand and try to keep the same momentum I had at Triple-A. Hopefully just add the same kind of energy I was bringing in Triple-A. To me, I‘m 100 percent, mentally and physically. I thought I did a good job in Triple-A of trying to get to that place. I feel good about where I‘m at.” In the game, Castillo went 1-for-3 and dropped a fly ball. He also failed to make a sliding catch in the eighth and was hit with derisive cheers after catching fly balls following both.

--2B Dustin Pedroia had three singles and an RBI in his 1,192nd career game. That tied him with George Scott for 14th place on the team’s all-time list.

--LF Hanley Ramirez left the May 22 game after five innings after being hit on the left hand by Garrett Richards of the Los Angeles Angels. He was hit in the fourth inning and stayed in the game through five. Ramirez, who has a long history of injuries, missed three games earlier this month with a left shoulder injury. He will be checked on Saturday.

--1B Mike Napoli drilled a solo home run in the second inning Friday night. It was his second home run of the week, both against his former teams, the Rangers and Angels. He is 5-for-9 with two homers against Richards.

--SS Xander Bogaerts, moved up to fifth in the batting order, went 1-for-4, but committed his fourth and fifth errors of the season. Both errors came on throws.

--3B Pablo Sandoval, limited to one pinch hitting at-bat in two games because of a bruised left knee, was again out of the lineup May 22, not quite ready to play a full game. You have to wonder about Saturday night as well -- with LHP C.J. Wilson going for the Angels. Sandoval is 2-for-41 against lefties this season.

--RF Shane Victorino was in the original May 21 lineup but was scratched because of sore calf and general soreness, was again on the bench May 22, considered day to day.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr., 0-for-11 against some very tough pitchers in his latest stint with the Sox, was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

--RHP Steven Wright, who suffered the loss in his first start of the season last Sunday, faces the Angels in the second game of the three-game series at Fenway Park Saturday night. The knuckle-balling Wright worked five innings at Seattle, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in five innings. He is 2-1 lifetime in the majors and has never faces the Angels, but he will be the second knuckleballer LA faces in three days (R.A. Dickey Thursday).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not playing very good. I wish I had a magic word. It’s baseball -- you can’t flip a switch. You gotta put the work in and then play better.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, after the Red Sox made five errors and had three base-running blunders in the past two games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left hand) left the May 22 game. He will be checked out on May 23.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left knee bone bruise) left the May 19 game, and he didn’t play May 20. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 21, but was again out of the lineup May 22, not quite ready to play a full game.

--RF Shane Victorino (sore left calf, general soreness) was scratched from the lineup May 21 and May 22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Daniel Nava