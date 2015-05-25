Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Better late than never, Mike Napoli found his swing.

There was no a shortage of explanations for the team-wide slump that the Boston Red Sox lugged into their weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, but Napoli was prime culprit. The slugging first baseman was batting below .200 and failing to supply his typical power from the middle of the order.

For that reason, there was no more positive development for the Red Sox than Napoli’s outburst in three games against his former team. He went 5-for-9 with four homers, including a two-run shot in the second inning Sunday during Boston’s 6-1 victory, giving the offense a jolt at exactly the right time.

“I’ve been there before. I’ve had a slump in my career,” Napoli said. “I know I‘m just one swing, one at-bat away from feeling good. I kept grinding. I wasn’t going to give up. I knew I was struggling, but I kept at it and worked with (hitting coach) Chili (Davis), got some good info from Pee-Wee (second baseman Dustin Pedroia), and everything has been going good since then.”

Indeed, Napoli credits his turnaround to a conversation with Pedroia on the Red Sox’s flight home from a recent trip to Seattle. Pedroia was watching video from last season and noticed Napoli’s hands were staying back longer.

Napoli made the adjustment in batting practice, and over the past six games, he is 9-for-21 (.429) with five homers and 10 RBIs.

However, there might be another secret to Napoli’s success. Before Thursday night’s game against the Rangers, Napoli met a 9-year-old who was visiting Fenway Park and asked the boy to sign his bat. The child wrote his name in red ink on the barrel.

“Everyone is always asking me for my autograph. I think it’s cool to go up to the kids and go, ‘Hey, let me get your autograph,'” Napoli said. “They love that. They write their name on the bat. It’s pretty cool. The first home run I hit (Friday) actually hit where he signed it. It was crazy. I kissed it (for luck) where he signed it.”

Whatever works. If Napoli keeps producing, he happily will ask every kid in Boston for an autograph.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-3, 5.13 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He was scratched from Thursday night’s game against Texas, then left Saturday night’s game in the third inning after injuring his leg while catching a fly ball. Victorino is sidelined for the second time this season and 11th time since 2007. He missed all but 40 games last season with hamstring and back injuries. He has been bothered by injuries this season, and he recently returned from a strained hamstring.

--INF Jeff Bianchi had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday to take RF Shane Victorino’s spot on the roster. Bianchi batted .216 with 40 RBIs in 162 games over three seasons (2012-14) while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. He pinch-ran for the Red Sox in the eighth inning Sunday against the Angels and remained in the game to play third base in the ninth.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (right flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. Varvaro was designated for assignment April 29 and claimed by the Cubs. However, once his injury was revealed, the teams agreed that he should return to the Red Sox and go on the DL, retroactive to April 29. In nine appearances for Boston earlier this season, he went 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA.

--LHP Wade Miley was nearly untouchable Sunday. Miley retired the first 14 Angels batters he faced and finished with an eight-inning gem. He allowed just one run on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in winning his third straight start. He improved to 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA in May, lasting at least six innings in each of his five outings this month.

--1B Mike Napoli had one big week. Napoli hit his fourth homer in three games and drove in four runs to lead the Red Sox past the Angels on Sunday. Napoli’s two-run homer in the second was his eighth of the season, his fifth in six games. He added a two-run double in the eighth. It is quite the turnaround for a guy who batted .162 with three homers and 11 RBIs over his first 33 games. “I’ve been in a slump in my career,” Napoli said. “I know I‘m just one swing, one at-bat away from feeling good.”

--RHP Joe Kelly will look to lead the Red Sox to their third consecutive win Monday when he faces the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game series. He also will be vying to end a personal skid of three losses in his past three decisions. Kelly allowed two earned runs on seven hits in seven innings in a defeat to Texas on Wednesday. It was his second straight outing of at least six-plus innings and his fourth of the season. He owns a 2.03 ERA over his past two starts.

--RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. In his lone appearance for Boston earlier this season, he allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings at Baltimore on April 26. He was 0-2 with five saves and a 1.08 ERA in 14 appearances for Pawtucket.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. He had no decisions and a 5.14 ERA in 14 appearances for Boston this season.

--3B Pablo Sandoval pinch-hit Sunday, and the switch hitter batted left-handed against a left-handed pitcher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just fastball command. He’s turned things around personally this month. That’s pretty clear. He’s back to a quick pace but a comfortable pace to him, but he’s commanding his pitches.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LHP Wade Miley, who has a 2.60 ERA in May after throwing eight innings of one-run ball Sunday in Boston’s 6-1 win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left knee bone bruise) left the May 19 game. He didn’t start May 20-24, though he twice appeared as a pinch hitter. He is day-to-day.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (right flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Daniel Nava