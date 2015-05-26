Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- If Boston Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly had made progress in his last two starts, then Monday’s outing against the Minnesota Twins has to be considered an outright disaster.

Kelly allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits and a walk in just 1 2/3 innings as the Red Sox lost 7-2 in the opener of a three-game series at Target Field.

“A number of pitches found their way to the middle of the plate, whether it was hard contact or soft contact,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “A high number of base hits; they put up six in the (second) inning and got to go to the bullpen right away. A short day and unfortunately, we had a hole dug pretty deep today.”

Kelly has found trouble more often than not so far this season.

After two solid outings his first two trips to the mound, Kelly was beat up in each of the next four, allowing five runs in three consecutive outings before breaking that string -- by allowing six in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on May 9.

But Kelly answered with two more solid starts, allowing a combined three earned runs his last two outings before Monday. Unfortunately, the Red Sox provided him with just three runs of support and he went 0-1 in those two games.

And while run support was lacking again versus the Twins, Boston hitters were behind the eight ball early against Minnesota’s Ricky Nolasco.

“Had two pretty decent ones before (Monday) and I tried to build on that. Come out here and face a team that’s swinging the bat pretty well,” Kelly said. “But I‘m not going to let it bring me down or anything. I‘m going to go out there and continue to build.”

Kelly has now lost each of his last four decisions, all over his past five games. With Kelly now owning a 1-4 record and an ERA of 6.24, the pressure to pitch better or lose his spot in the Red Sox’s rotation could get ratcheted up.

For now, Farrell said a change isn’t pending.

“There’s no decision here in this moment; he’s shown us the ability to go out and work deep into a ball game,” Farrell said. “There’s no denying the stuff. But it’s a matter of consistent location with his fastball. When he’s in those games where the runs have come about, it’s typically been mis-located fastballs that find their way to the middle of the plate.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-5, 4.58 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 3-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Joe Kelly allowed seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of work, tied for the most he’s allowed in a single outing in his four-year major league career. He has now lost his last four decisions, coming over a span of his last five starts.

--LF Hanley Ramirez knocked in a run on Monday with a second-inning single, his first RBI in the month of May, a span of 76 at-bats and 18 games, the second-longest streak of his career. Ramirez drove in 22 runs in April.

--DH David Ortiz went 0-for-4 Monday, but drove in Boston’s first run of the game with a ground out in the third inning. Despite the hitless day, Ortiz’s .475 career average at Target Field (29-for-61) is the best in the park’s history.

--RHP Matt Barnes pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Monday. It was the longest outing of his brief major league career. His five strikeouts were the most by a Red Sox reliever this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The attitude, the feel, the energy in the clubhouse this morning was built upon the last two days and to go out and have a game like today is very disappointing.” --Red Sox manager John Farrell after Monday’s loss to the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left knee bone bruise) left the May 19 game. He didn’t start May 20-24, though he twice appeared as a pinch hitter. He is day-to-day.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He will undergo season-ending surgery during the last week of May.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Daniel Nava