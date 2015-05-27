Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is no stranger to the ups and downs of a major league season.

The 2015 season has been mostly a down one for the future Hall of Famer, who hasn’t seen his batting average reach even .250 since the early part of May. He had one hot stretch of games from April 27 until May 5, where he hit .366. But even then, he didn’t homer during that stretch and only knocked in four runs.

Ortiz has bottomed out recently, entering play Tuesday with just four hits in his last 27 at-bats, and none in his last 15. He doubled in the second inning and scored Boston’s only run in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field, but even that hit came as a result of some questionable defense in left field.

With his season-long slump now becoming a story, Red Sox manager John Farrell moved Ortiz down in the order against the Twins, penciling him into the No. 5 spot in the batting order for the first time since May 6, 2012.

“For all the people that always ask ‘How long can you do this?’ and I make it look easy, it’s not that easy,” Ortiz said. “Baseball players, we have to go through these struggles to figure it out. It shows you guys that I am not Superman.”

Ortiz hasn’t spent extended time in the five hole since 2011, and if he starts hitting again soon, his current time there isn’t expected to last long.

Despite his struggles, Ortiz said he doesn’t see the move to the fifth spot as a demotion, saying that he doesn’t really care where he hits. He’s also maintained a positive attitude and a veteran’s perspective on his slow start.

“If (Mets pitcher) Bartolo Colon can get a hit, then so can I,” Ortiz said with a laugh.

“I’ll be fine, hopefully. Not much you can do about it, you just keep playing the game, swinging and let things happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-25

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-3, 5.07 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 3-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 7 1/3 innings of work. Buchholz has now allowed two runs or less and lasted at least 7 1/3 innings in each of his last three starts. The Red Sox have provided a combined three runs of support in those games, all losses. “That happens,” Buchholz said. “I’ve gotten a lot of wins when I’ve given up four, five, six runs and the team has found a way to come back. It will turn around.”

--DH David Ortiz doubled in the second inning and scored a run. The hit snapped an 0-for-16 skid at the plate.

--1B Mike Napoli went 1-for-3 with a single and drove in Boston’s only run of the game. He is hitting .417 with five homers and 12 RBIs over his past seven games.

--C Sandy Leon went 2-for-3, raising his batting average to .205 this season. He entered Tuesday slashing at a .167 clip. For Leon, it was his second multi-hit game of the season and fifth of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of early outs, a couple of ground ball double plays; I’d like to think our approach can be a little more concerted, a little bit more concentrated. I think we’re capable of a lot more than we showed tonight.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He will undergo season-ending surgery during the last week of May.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Daniel Nava