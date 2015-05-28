Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a long stretch of games without a day off, the Boston Red Sox are slightly altering their rotation heading into a four-game road series against the Texas Rangers this weekend.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket in time to make his major-league debut against the Rangers on Thursday.

If he performs well, there could be an opening for the 24-year-old, who was acquired last summer from the Baltimore Orioles in the Andrew Miller trade.

“Maybe we’ll really, really reconsider,” manager John Farrell said Wednesday before a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field. The Twins won all three games, sweeping Boston for the first time in since 2006.

The addition of Rodriguez means the Red Sox will go with an extra arm in their rotation for the time being. Boston will have played 20 games without a day off by June 8, the team’s next scheduled day off.

Farrell said he thought it would be a good idea to add some extra insurance to the rotation to help ease the burden on the pitching staff, especially with right-hander Joe Kelly’s recent struggles. Kelly lasted just 1 2/3 innings in a 7-2 loss to the Twins on Monday.

“We’re building in a sixth starter through this time through the rotation,” Farrell said.

With Rodriguez getting the start on Thursday, Boston’s other starters will get pushed back an extra day, with Steven Wright going Friday, Wade Miley on Saturday and Kelly on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-26

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 4-0, 1.96)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello allowed six runs on seven hits, including two home runs, taking the loss on Wednesday. It was the second straight start in which he has allowed at least six runs.

--2B Dustin Pedroia had a pair of two-run homers and extended his hitting streak to seven games. It was Pedroia’s second multi-homer game of the season and first since Opening Day. His seven homers tie his season total from 2014.

--RF Brock Holt went 2-for-4 and has a hit in four consecutive games, including three doubles. Holt is hitting .429 with one homer, four doubles and seven RBIs in 12 road games.

--DH David Ortiz went 0-for-4, the second time in the series he went hitless. Ortiz finished the series 1-for-12 and is hitting 1-for-20 over his last five games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We set the tone early. Unfortunately, the combination of the hits and walks (gave) it right back.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox lost to the Minnesota Twins, 6-4, on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He will undergo season-ending surgery during the last week of May.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF/INF Daniel Nava