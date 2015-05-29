Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Boston designated hitter David Ortiz could be out of the lineup longer than the day off he received during Thursday’s series opener at Texas. The veteran slugger is mired in a 1-for-20 slump.

Red Sox manager John Farrell wants Ortiz to take the time needed to get his game back on track. Boston opened a seven-game trip with a 5-1 win.

“After the game (Wednesday in Minnestoa), we spoke about it, talked about what’s upcoming the remainder of this road trip,” Farrell said. “Obviously, that’s not to say we don’t get him back at some point when we’re here in Texas, but there are chances hopefully to accomplish a few things, and that’s to get him over what he’s dealing with.”

Ortiz is hitting just .216 with six home runs. In addition to dealing with an illness, Ortiz is also experiencing some mental struggles, according to Farrell.

“Hopefully (he can) just take a little bit of a step back and regroup,” Farrell said.

Hanley Ramirez was in the lineup at designated hitter Thursday, and he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 2-1, 3.68 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 4-6, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Thursday’s game, made a historic debut. The 22-year-old went 7 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up only three hits, walking two and striking out seven. He became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to debut with at least 7 2/3 shutout innings while striking out at least seven and allowing three or fewer hits, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Rodriguez became the youngest Boston pitcher to win his first-ever road start since 1967, when 21-year-old Billy Rohr threw a one-hit shutout at Yankee Stadium.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 26) with a left thumb strain. He has played in 27 games for the Red Sox this season, appearing defensively in right field (15 games, 12 starts), left field (six games, one start) and first base (five games, all starts). He is 10-for-63 (.159) with two doubles, seven RBIs and seven walks.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was hit by a pitch in the second inning and left with a left forearm contusion. X-rays were negative.

--OF Carlos Peguero was added to the Red Sox’s 25-man roster Thursday after being acquired from Texas on Wednesday in a cash transaction. He came off the bench and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run. Peguero appeared in 30 games for the Rangers to begin the season before being designated for assignment on May 20. He went 13-for-70 (.186) with 10 runs, four doubles, four home runs, and nine RBIs while playing all three outfield positions, making 14 starts in left field and three in right field.

--INF Jeff Bianchi was designated for assignment to make room for OF Carlos Peguero on the Red Sox’s roster. Bianchi appeared in one game didn’t have an at-bat for Boston after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He returned for his third stint with the Red Sox this season after posting a 5.14 ERA with nine strikeouts and no record in 14 previous relief appearances, nine of which were scoreless.

--RHP Heath Hembree was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday when the Red Sox recalled LHP Robbie Ross Jr. Hembree appeared in two games for Boston, allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

--RHP Steven Wright is slated to make his fifth start of the season Friday at Texas. He pitched at least five innings in each of his first four starts and allowed no more than three runs. He will face the Rangers for the first time in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was outstanding. Very impressive, he was poised.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who threw 7 2/3 shutout innings Thursday while leading the Red Sox to a 5-1 win over the Rangers in his major league debut.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Xander Bogaerts (left forearm contusion) left the May 28 game. X-rays were negative.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Carlos Peguero