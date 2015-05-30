Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- They can’t stop talking about Eduardo Rodriguez, the Boston Red Sox’s 22-year-old sensation who blew away the Texas Rangers in his major-league debut Thursday night.

And now they’ll get to keep talking about him because Rodriguez has earned a second start, Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Friday. Rodriguez will make his second career start on Wednesday against Minnesota at Fenway Park.

The thought was that Rodriguez would likely make a spot start and then head back to the minors. Not anymore. He baffled Texas’ recently hot lineup for 7 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven.

The Elias Sports Bureau says Rodriguez became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to go at least 7 2/3 innings, allow no runs, give up three hits or less and strike out at least seven in his major-league debut. He was also the youngest major-leaguer to debut with 7 2/3 scoreless innings and seven strikeouts since the Red Sox’s Dave Morehead at 20 years old on April 13, 1963.

Rodriguez was pretty impressed with himself, calling the outing “the best start of my life.”

He flew to Texas on Wednesday, checked into a hotel and tried to get some rest. He said he had dreamed of that day, and that the game was actually better.

The Red Sox thought it was pretty good, too. And now they’ll keep him around for a bit.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 4-4, 4.47 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Alex “Chi Chi” Gonzalez, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz sat out a second consecutive game after agreeing with manager John Farrell to take a few games off and recalibrate after a 1-for-20 slump.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was back in the lineup Friday after leaving Thursday’s game after three innings due to a left hand contusion. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning. He was 0-for-3 but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

--RHP Steven Wright allowed two home runs, both to Rangers LF Josh Hamilton. Wright was making his third start of the year and his fifth appearance. He’s now allowed five home runs in 27 2/3 innings. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season. He matched his season high with four strikeouts.

--DH Hanley Ramirez has homered in each of the first two games of this series after hitting no home runs since April 29. He has four home runs in five career games at Globe Life Park, and is 9-for-19 with seven runs and nine RBIs in those five games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games and is 15-for-37 (.405) during that stretch. He was 1-for-4 Friday and is now batting .297 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were a number of fastballs we felt were off the plate and away. I felt like he was giving a number of pitches that were not strikes that were called strikes.” -- Manager John Farrell, who got ejected for arguing after 1B Mike Napoli was called out on strikes by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Xander Bogaerts (left hand contusion) left the May 28 game. X-rays were negative. He was back in the lineup May 29.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury isn’t considered severe, but he will have to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league club, according to manager John Farrell.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Carlos Peguero