Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Owner John Henry publicly backed manager John Farrell and general manager Ben Cherington before Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park.

His team then went out and won the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Barely. But a win’s a win.

“Every game’s big from here on out,” right-hander Clay Buchholz said after his eight shutout innings led the way to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.

“Obviously we haven’t played up to the caliber of players we have on this team. The bar’s set pretty high for this club so there’s nobody in this clubhouse that doesn’t expect that. I don’t think we’d want it any other way. Hopefully we can (get) on track.”

Farrell, asked after the game about the show of support from his owner, said, “We all share in where we are today. You appreciate those comments certainly but the thing I care most about are the guys in that clubhouse and how we get on a little bit of a run here, a little bit of a streak.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Twins (RHPs Phil Hughes, 4-4, 4.59 ERA and Trevor May 3-3, 5.07 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA and RHP Rick Porcello, 4-4, 5.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz continued his strong pitching, recovering well enough from being under the weather to throw eight shutout innings in a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Only one runner reached second base against Buchholz, who is 1-1 with two no-decisions and a 1.47 ERA over his last four games. The win was only his second since his Opening Day victory at Philadelphia.

--RF Rusney Castillo came through with the two-out hit that produced the game’s only run. He then reached above the top of the right field fence to grab what would have been a game-tying homer. Not a spectacular catch but he made it. Castillo was just 4-for-22 against right-handers when he came through against Mike Pelfrey.

--DH David Ortiz hit into a double play with first and second and nobody out in the sixth inning to fall to 5-for-40 on the season with runners in scoring position. He did single in the eighth, allowing him to avoid what would have been his first stretch of three straight home games in a Red Sox uniform without reaching base.

--RHP Koji Uehara, bouncing back from blowing the save and getting the loss Sunday in Texas, notched his 58th Red Sox save, tying him with Lee Smith for ninth place on the club’s all-time list.

--SS Xander Bogaerts, whose double led to the only run of the game, had two hits and a stolen base. He is hitting .33 in his last 20 games and is batting .483 while hitting in eight straight home games.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched 7 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to win his major league debut at Texas last week, pitches the afternoon portion of Wednesday’s day/night double-header against the Minnesota Twins. Allowing three hits, Rodriguez became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to go at least 7 2/3, allow no runs, yield three hits or less and strike out at least seven (he fanned seven) in his debut.

--RHP Rick Porcello looks for some answers as he pitches the second half of the twinbill. Porcello, who signed an $82.5 million contract extension that starts next year, has allowed 13 runs, including three home runs, in 11 1/3 innings in his last two starts, both losses, the second of those to the Twins, last week. He is 8-8 with a 4.10 ERA in 24 career starts (and appearances) against Minnesota.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. will be added as the 26th player for the Wednesday twinbill.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If it was any other day and I felt good, I wouldn’t have let (manager John Farrell) take me out of the game, but I was gassed.” -- RHP Clay Buchholz, who pitched eight shutout innings before giving way to closer Koji Uehara in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Carlos Peguero