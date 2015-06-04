Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Two steps forward, one step back.

After winning two consecutive games to start an important seven-game homestand, the Boston Red Sox managed just two hits in a 2-0 loss to Trevor May and the Minnesota Twins in the night portion of a day/night doubleheader Wednesday.

Both of Boston’s hits came in the third inning, when the Red Sox squandered their only scoring chance of the night.

Despite the encouragement of winning two in a row after owner John Henry publicly backed manager John Farrell and general manager ben Cherington, the Red Sox fell to 24-30 by getting shut out for the fourth time this season.

May pounded the strike zone, throwing first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 23 batters he faced -- and the Red Sox didn’t bother to get aggressive to try to make him pay.

“Certainly what we didn’t expect, but that’s not to take anything away from May,” said Farrell, whose team wasted a strong pitching performance by Rick Porcello in the latest example of the team not hitting when it pitches and not pitching when it hits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-1, 4.76 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 2-2, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez just might be the next star pitcher in Boston. The 22-year-old dazzled again in his second career start and his first at Fenway Park, tossing seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball and striking out seven for the second straight game to help the Red Sox lock down a 6-3 win over the Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday. He is the first pitcher in the live ball era -- since 1920 -- to allow three or fewer hits and one or fewer runs while throwing at least seven innings in each of his first two big-league starts. Rodriguez pitched 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball in his first start at Texas last week.

--RHP Justin Masterson is working his way back from right shoulder tendinitis that forced him onto the disabled list in mid-May. Masterson started his rehab stint Sunday with Triple-A Pawtucket, throwing 50 pitches and giving up three runs (two earned) in 1 2/3 innings in a losing effort. Masterson’s next start will come Friday night, when he takes the hill for Double-A Portland.

--OF Carlos Peguero’s brief run with the Red Sox is on the verge of being over. Despite snapping an 0-for-19 spell with a 1-for-2 night in Boston’s 2-0 loss to Minnesota in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the journeyman outfielder was seen hugging his teammates and telling them goodbye in the clubhouse after the game. Peguero, who is 1-for-5 in four games with the team, likely will be the odd man out as Boston prepares to add OF Alejandro De Aza to the mix after acquiring him from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

--OF Alejandro De Aza will join the Red Sox on Thursday and will be available for the series finale against Minnesota. The 31-year-old veteran was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for cash considerations. De Aza is a career .265 hitter with 41 home runs and 196 RBIs in 596 career games. Before being designated for assignment by the Orioles on May 27, De Aza hit .214 with three homers and seven RBIs in 30 games this season.

--RHP Brandon Workman was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday to clear a spot on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Alejandro De Aza. Workman has been out since mid-April with a strained right elbow.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to serve as the Red Sox’s 26th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader, but he didn’t get into either game. He has no decisions and a 5.29 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Boston this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got better as the night went along. Eight quality innings of work. In the second inning, he left a couple of pitches up that he was able to bunch together with a walk for their two runs. (He) became much more efficient as he went.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on RHP Rick Porcello, who gave two runs in eight innings Wednesday but took a 2-0 loss to the Twins in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he will pitch for Double-A Portland on June 5.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Carlos Peguero