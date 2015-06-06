Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The last-place Boston Red Sox, coming off the worst game of what has been a down season to this point, badly needed a win on Friday night.

They got it -- and did it with DH David Ortiz and third baseman Pablo Sandoval sitting on the bench.

Manager John Farrell said after the game he hadn’t decided if the Sandoval benching was a one-night thing, but both Ortiz and Sandoval have been dreadful against left-handers and Scott Kazmir started for Oakland on Friday.

Sandoval was coming off a two-error game and the ever-useful Brock Holt replaced him with two hits, two RBIs, a stolen base and some nifty defense.

In fact, Farrell talked about “the energy” of his infield in this game -- and the change at third was the only difference from Thursday.

The entire night was somewhat tainted when a woman was struck in the head by the broken bat of Oakland third baseman Brett Lawrie and taken to a nearby hospital with what police were calling “life-threatening injuries.”

“It’s a scary moment,” said Farrell. “All you can think about is a family, they come to a ball game to hopefully get three hours of enjoyment, and unfortunately with how close our stands are to the field of action, an accident like this tonight is certainly disturbing ... our thoughts and concerns are with her and her family.”

Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts, who was coming up to the plate as the woman was wheeled out, said he heard the screams and turned his head because of the blood.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-5, 2.11) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-4, 5.83)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley gave the Red Sox what they needed on Friday night, a crisp 7 1/3 innings to beat the Oakland A’s for the second time in three weeks and even his record at 5-5. He has been mostly good since a rough start. “More than anything, he’s settled in to the type of pitcher he was for three years in Arizona,” said manager John Farrell. “Take away the first three, four starts of the season and he’s gotten back to attacking the strike zone down, particularly with quality strikes. It all centers on fastball command with him and he’s been on that kind of roll.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia, coming off an 8-for-17 series against the Minnesota Twins, had three hits in three times up against Scott Kazmir Friday, which is nothing new. Pedroia is 22-for-43 lifetime against the left-hander. He is hitting .459 during a nine-game home hitting streak.

--DH David Ortiz and 3B Pablo Sandoval, a combined 14-for-120 (.117) against left-handed pitching and 12-for-57 (.211) against Oakland starter Scott Kazmir, were both missing from the starting lineup on Friday.

--OF Alejandro De Aza made his Red Sox debut in left field Friday night, going 1-for-4. His single in the fourth inning was his first in 15 at-bats against left-handers this season. He also made a nice running catch to end the game.

--RHP Joe Kelly, still apparently pitching for his rotation life, takes his 10th crack at his second win of the season when he faces Oakland in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday. Kelly, who won his first start of the season, has allowed 17 earned runs on 30 hits in 25 2/3 innings over his last five starts -- but yielded one earned run in five innings his last time out. He will make his second career start against the A’s and is 0-2 with a 2.87 ERA and a .239 batting average against in eight career games (five starts) against the AL West.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was truly amazing tonight. To watch Venditte, it’s a remarkable thing to see what one person’s body is capable of doing. The coordination ... even guys in the dugout were kind of marveling. This is a unique thing and a really cool thing, actually.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on facing the A’s Pat Venditte, who pitches with either hand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he will pitch for Double-A Portland on June 5.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza