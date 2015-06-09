Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Andrew Benintendi rooted for the Red Sox growing up.

Now, he is apparently on the verge of joining his favorite team.

”Obviously it’s a great organization and they’ve got great history,“ the Arkansas center fielder said after the Red Sox made him the seventh pick in the draft on Monday night. ”Growing up, I was a big Red Sox fan. I looked up to guys like Dustin Pedroia -- he’s obviously not the biggest guy but the way he competes, the way he works, is motivating for me.

“I‘m excited to be a Red (Sox) and excited to start.”

Like the 5-8 Pedroia, Benintendi, 5-10, isn’t the biggest guy for his position. But he was much bigger as a sophomore than as a freshman, working on adding size and muscle between the two seasons. The move paid off and Benintendi is tied for the Division I lead with 19 homers and is batting .380 with 23 stolen bases in 27 attempts as his team shook off a shaky start and is headed for the College World Series.

After that, the Red Sox hope to get him signed. It sounds like they won’t have a problem.

Benintendi, drafted in the 31st round out of high school, where he was the national player of the year in Cincinnati, is the SEC Player of the Year and was also chosen as national Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.

He’s also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington, speaking on the same conference call with Benintendi, 20, and director of amateur scouting Mike Rickard, said the club’s awareness and familiarity with the player goes back to his high school days in Cincinnati. The vast improvement shown by Benintendi brought the Red Sox to Monday night.

“When it got time for our pick at seven, he was the top player on the board; it was obvious who we were taking and we were really excited to take him,” said Cherington.

As far as the improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, Rickard said, “The leap that Andrew made is a little bit unusual. Not many guys make that that type of stride from their freshman year to their sophomore year. I do think it is a little bit unusual but he obviously had an outstanding year this year.”

Benintendi was the Red Sox’s only pick on the first night, two other selections lost because of the free-agent signings of Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-31

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-0, 0.61 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-4, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Andrew Benintendi, the player of the year in the SEC and Collegiate Baseball’s national player of the year while leading Arkansas to the College World Series, was taken by the Red Sox with the seventh pick of the baseball draft on Monday night. Boston’s only pick on the first night grew up a Red Sox fan who admired the work ethic of scrappy second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Like Pedroia, Benintendi, 5-10, is small for his position but after adding weight and muscle between his freshman and sophomore seasons, he’s tied for the Division I lead with 19 home runs. He also has 23 stolen bases in 27 attempts. “When it got time for our pick at seven, he was the top player on the board, it was obvious who we were taking and we were really excited to take him,” said Cherington, who noted Boston’s connection to Benintendi goes back to the kid’s high school days. Benintendi, the national high school player of the year, was drafted in the 31st round by the hometown Reds after his senior year.

--SS Xander Bogaerts delivered the day’s biggest at-bat in the eighth inning Sunday, driving a ball high off the wall in left for a two-out, two-run double that gave the Red Sox a lead in a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the Athletics. The up-and-coming shortstop was 3-for-11 in the three-game series with Oakland, during which he had two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.

--RHP Steven Wright is the odd man out of the Red Sox’s rotation that is shrinking from six to five, but he still contributed in a big way Sunday. After an underwhelming start from RHP Clay Buchholz, the knuckleballer entered with a four-run deficit and delivered 3 1/3 excellent innings, only allowing one hit and a walk while striking out two. In the eighth, the Boston bats exploded for seven runs and went on to win the game 7-4. “You can’t let the eighth inning take away from the work that Steven did today,” said Farrell. “It was an outstanding relief effort on his part.” Wright improved to 3-2 and now has a 3.65 ERA.

--CF Rusney Castillo hit his first home run of the season on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the eighth inning of Sunday’s game, but the long ball had a much bigger impact than just one run. The blast sparked the Boston offense, which went on to score seven runs in the frame and erase a four-run deficit, and he had another key hit later in the frame. “Rusney starts it off with the solo home run to jump start us,” manager John Farrell said. “He caps it off with an RBI single, and there was a lot in between.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval was back in the lineup Sunday after two games off, and he went 2-for-4. He entered the game with one hit in his past 20 at-bats, and he was hitting .117 (7-for-60) in his previous 19 games. “I think it was called for,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said about the short break for his high-priced corner infielder. Sandoval came through in the clutch, driving in a run on a low-flying ball off the wall in left in a seven-run eighth inning.

--RHP Justin Masterson, currently on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, will make another rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Pawtucket. Masterson, who is 2-2 with a 6.37 ERA for Boston, has made two rehab starts so far, going 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA through one outing for Pawtucket and one for Double-A Portland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s why we play nine innings. Try to find a way to put it all together to win games.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, after Boston rallied for seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the A’s 7-4 Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (right arm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5. He will start for Pawtucket again June 10.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza