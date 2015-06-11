Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- David Ortiz continues to have problems going against left-handed pitchers, and that’s why manager John Farrell held him out of the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Ortiz sat against Baltimore left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, who started his team’s 5-2 win, despite having a career average of .308 against him. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the situation involved what he called Ortiz’s “overall body of work” against left-handers this season.

The long-time designated hitter was batting an anemic .114 versus left-handed pitchers in 2015 heading into Wednesday’s game. Ortiz had only eight hits in 70 at-bats against with no homers and just six RBIs.

He didn’t play in this game although Farrell was thinking about using him in the ninth if the situation warranted it.

“Left-hander on the mound, and for the time being, we are trying to get David going against some lefties,” Farrell said. “You look at what he’s doing against righties, and it’s exactly the same as what he did a year ago when he was probably 20 percent of our overall offense. Yet, we’re trying to get him back on track against some left-handers ... that’s what we’re trying to address.”

Ortiz has a .278 average against right-handers and is hitting .219 overall this season. It’s just the problems with left-handers that caused Farrell to sit him.

And there’s no question that Ortiz was not thrilled with it.

“That’s something, like I said, you have to ask the manager,” Ortiz said. “I am not the manager here. I‘m just the player. I do what I get to be told. I‘m not playing today, so I‘m here in case he needs me later.”

Farrell said Ortiz is working on trying to hit left-handers better. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Red Sox lineup in the coming days.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 5-5, 4.67 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-7, 5.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello has had problems recently and against the Orioles. All of that continued Wednesday as the Orioles topped the Red Sox, 5-2. Porcello (4-6) gave up five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings -- two of those runs came in the sixth and gave the Orioles command -- and lost for the fourth consecutive time. He’s also now 3-7 in his career against the Orioles -- 0-2 this year -- a team that’s scored 17 runs in 16 1/3 innings in three games against the right-hander in 2015. “I actually felt like I threw the ball pretty well up to the sixth inning,” Porcello said. “To me, the entire game came down to the sixth inning.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia continues to look good in the leadoff spot. Manager John Farrell moved him there on May 23, and Pedroia went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss and is 28-for-73 (.384) since then. Farrell said Tuesday that Pedroia’s really given the Boston offense a spark from that spot.

--LF Brock Holt seems to like playing against the Orioles. In Wednesday’s loss, he went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Holt now 23-for-63 (.365) versus Baltimore, continually causing damage in so many ways.

--LHP Tommy Layne has been consistent when coming in from the bullpen, especially when going against inherited runners. He stranded the one he got in Wednesday’s game and now has stranded 12 of the 13 that have come to him so far this year.

--RHP Justin Masterson pitched well in his third rehab start on Wednesday. He allowed only one run on two hits in six innings with Triple-A Pawtucket. Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) will be talking with the Red Sox to see about the next step, which could include returning to the starting rotation. “We may have a decision ... here,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He’s doing his end of the deal.”

--OF Carlos Peguero was sent outright to the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday. He had been designated for assignment when Boston acquired OF Alejandro De Aza on June 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had a number of really good at-bats against (Baltimore starter Wei-Yin) Chen. It was deep at-bats. It was a number of hard-hit balls that they made some good defensive plays on. We weren’t able to bunch some hits together.” -- Manager John Farrell.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised left knee) left the June 9 game. X-rays were negative, and he returned to the lineup June 10. Manager John Farrell placed him at DH but said Ramirez could have played the field.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5. He started for Pawtucket again June 10. Manager John Farrell said they’ll be talking with the pitcher about what comes next, like possibly a return to the rotation.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Greeneville on June 9.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza