Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Wade Miley did not want to leave Thursday’s game, and he let his manager know -- emphatically.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander struggled through his start against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three homers and five runs, prompting manager John Farrell to pull him after the fourth inning.

Miley didn’t like the move. He started screaming at Farrell in the dugout, pointing to the outfield with his left hand and slamming his right hand down.

Both Miley and Farrell kept walking and barking at each other and eventually made it to the steps that lead to the clubhouse. The pair then disappeared down the tunnel.

After the game, a 6-5 Baltimore victory, both men tried to downplay the incident.

Farrell repeatedly talked about this kind of being a function of Miley’s nature, adding that they talked about the issue already.

“It’s a competitive guy on his day to pitch, and I fully respect that,” Farrell said. “Kind of a heat-of-the-moment thing. I can respect his competitiveness.”

Miley, who took the loss and fell to 5-6 with a 5.07 ERA, wasn’t quite as open about the incident. He didn’t want to say much but was trying to put it behind him.

“It’s between me and John,” Miley said. “It is what it is. It’s fine. It’s over. Everything that happened is over. I think we’re all grown men here. We talk, and he’s competing from his end of it, I‘m competing on my end of it. It’s over.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-34

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-1, 4.91 at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-4, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval came up with the kind of big hit the Red Sox have been waiting for. His two-run double cut Baltimore’s lead to 4-3, and that was the first time Sandoval drove in a run since May 24.

--RHP Steven Wright once again gave the Red Sox bullpen a lift. Manager John Farrell called him a luxury Wednesday because the knuckleballer can start or come on in relief. After LHP Wade Miley gave up five runs in four innings to start Thursday’s game, Wright allowed just one unearned run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings, tantalizing the Orioles with his slow knuckler on a hot, humid night.

--DH David Ortiz, one day after being benched against Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen, rebounded Thursday. Ortiz hit his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot off RHP Chaz Roe that cut the Orioles’ lead to 6-5 in the eighth.

--C Blake Swihart got an infield single in the ninth in a different way. He was initially ruled out after grounding to 3B Manny Machado with two outs in the ninth, and the Baltimore celebration began, but the call was overturned. 2B Dustin Pedroia then struck out against LHP Zach Britton to end the game.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left elbow inflammation) is set to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket. He pitched one scoreless inning for Class A Greeneville on Tuesday in his first rehab outing.

--OF Shane Victorino appears to be moving closer to going on a rehab assignment, manager John Farrell said before the game. Victorino has been out since May 24 due to a left calf strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Again, against right-handers he’s having a solid year, a strong year. Today was another day in that production he’s had so far.” -- Manager John Farrell, on DH David Ortiz, who homered off a right-handed pitcher Thursday. Ortiz is batting .278/.387/.492 against right-handers, .114/.111/.157 against lefties this season.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised left knee) left the June 9 game. X-rays were negative, and he returned to the lineup June 10. Manager John Farrell placed him at DH but said Ramirez could have played the field.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5. He started for Pawtucket again June 10. Manager John Farrell said the team would talk with the pitcher about what comes next.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Greeneville on June 9, and he is due to move his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket in mid-June.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

