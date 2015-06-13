Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Just when it looked like things couldn’t get much worse, that’s exactly what happened to the Red Sox on Friday night.

A night after the end of losing three straight to the Orioles in Baltimore included a blow-up between manager John Farrell and left-hander Wade Miley, the last-place Sox blew an 8-1 lead and fell to the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays 13-10.

To make the latest calamity involving this team even worse, center fielder Mookie Betts, who homered in a five-run first inning, suffered a lower-back injury trying to make a catch he didn’t make.

The fourth straight loss dropped the record to 27-35 on a night three teams above them all advanced on the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

The climb gets tougher and tougher, but Farrell says things will turn around.

“I wouldn’t write this team off,” he said. “We have to put some things together in all phases.”

The seventh inning Friday saw nine -- the first nine - Jays reach and they hammered the Boston bullpen (including Junichi Tazawa, who always gets hammered by Toronto) thanks to a combination of hits and more shoddy defense.

It turned Fenway Park into a most unfriendly place for the home team.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” said first baseman Mike Napoli, who struck out looking on three pitches with the bases loaded and his team down four runs in the eighth. “Nothing has changed here. No one is going to give up in this clubhouse.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-35

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-6, 5.35 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-6, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley apologized and said he “lost his head” during a tirade directed at Red Sox manager John Farrell during Thursday’s 6-5 loss in the series finale in Baltimore. Farrell initially downplayed the spat but was much more stern when asked about the incident Friday. “The outburst in the dugout was something that’s unacceptable,” Farrell said. “I won’t stand for it, and as a result, we met immediately following the game.” Farrell did not disclose what was said in the meeting and added that Miley will not be fined or disciplined by the team.

--OF Mookie Betts endeared himself to the Fenway Park faithful in a painful way. The young center fielder collided with the wall in the center-field triangle on a fly ball in the second inning and came out of the game an inning later. Red Sox starting RHP Joe Kelly grimaced as he watched the play unfold, and the impact was severe enough that it made the entire Red Sox bullpen run over to the side wall to check on Betts’ well-being. Betts initially stayed in the game, but was subbed out in the top of the third. OF Rusney Castillo moved from right to center and OF Alejandro De Aza entered the game in right. Betts hit a solo home run in his only at-bat.

--LHP Craig Breslow was placed on paternity leave before Friday’s game. In his place, the Red Sox called up RHP Heath Hembree from Triple-A Pawtucket. The right-hander faced six batters and pitched two scoreless innings in a mop-up role after Boston blew a seven-run lead. Breslow has allowed 10 earned runs over 22 1/3 innings in 18 games this year for a 4.03 ERA.

--RHP Heath Hembree was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace LHP Craig Breslow, who was placed on paternity leave before Friday’s game. The right-hander faced six batters and pitched two scoreless innings in a mop-up role after Boston blew a seven-run lead. Breslow has allowed 10 earned runs over 22 1/3 innings in 18 games this year for a 4.03 ERA.

--RHP Justin Masterson threw a bullpen session and all went well, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell. However, the right-hander will not be able to physically pitch until Monday. Masterson was placed on the disabled list on May 14 with right shoulder tendinitis. Masterson is 2-2 with a 6.37 ERA, 19 walks, and 24 strikeouts in seven games this season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez missed Friday’s game with left hamstring soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough one to swallow. Nothing has changed here. No one is going to give up in this clubhouse.” -- 1B Mike Napoli, after Friday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mookie Betts (sprained lower back) was injured June 12. X-rays were negative and Betts didn’t exhibit any concussion symptoms.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised left knee, left hamstring soreness) left the June 9 game. X-rays were negative, and he returned to the lineup June 10. He missed the June 12 game.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5. He started for Pawtucket again June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 12 and all went well, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell. However, the right-hander will not be able to physically pitch until June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Greeneville on June 9, and he is due to move his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket in mid-June.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow (paternity leave)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Steven Wright

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza