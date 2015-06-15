Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Last season, the Red Sox swept their four-game, home-and-home series with the Atlanta Braves, one of the few bright spots in a last-place season.

On Monday night, the 2015 Red Sox, losers of six straight and stuck in last place in the American League East, open their four-game set with the Braves, the first two games at Fenway Park.

“We’re not in a good place right now as a team, but it’s not because we’re not giving effort,” said manager John Farrell, who may or may not be in danger of losing his job months after getting an extension through 2017. “We’re not executing completely.”

The Red Sox captured a dramatic comeback victory over the Oakland A’s on June 7, but they have followed that with six losses in a row. They allowed 31 runs while getting swept at home by the sizzling Toronto Blue Jays during a three-game weekend series. They were booed lustily after the latest defeat, which featured a series of sloppy plays.

They also saw the recent savior, rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, give up nine runs in 4 2/3 innings as his ERA jumped from 0.44 to 3.55.

“It goes back to everyone focusing on the job they have at hand,” Farrell said when asked about breaking out of the funk.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-37

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 2-0, 2.78 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-6, 5.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson, on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, will make at least one more minor league start, Tuesday at Charlotte. “Following that, we’ll reassess,” manager John Farrell said Sunday.

--CF Mookie Betts, who sustained a back sprain and facial cuts while colliding with a fence Friday, remained out but took batting practice Sunday. He is expected to return to action Monday.

--3B Pablo Sandoval, who left Saturday’s game with right thigh tightness, was in the lineup Sunday and went 2-for-4. “The quad first grabbed him on the tagging up from second to third (Saturday) and it escalated in that final at-bat, but (he) feels more loose today, responded to treatment after he came out yesterday,” manager John Farrell said Sunday.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez came into Sunday’s game against Toronto with an 0.44 ERA and all kinds of major league firsts in his first three outings. He left Sunday’s game with a 3.55 ERA and his first big league loss. Getting no help from his defense, notably 2B Dustin Pedroia losing pop flies in the sun, Rodriguez gave up nine runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking three. He came in having struck out seven in each of his first three starts, but he fanned only one. He also was a victim of shaky defense and bloop hits.

--DH David Ortiz hammered a three-run homer in the fifth inning Sunday. It was his third homer in four games. Sunday’s shot was the 475th of his career, tying him with Stan Musial and Willie Stargell for 29th place on the all-time list. “Much more free, even against mid-90s,” manager John Farrell said of Ortiz’s hitting. “He’s on some pitches he just fouled off. Today against (Marco) Estrada, he gets a fastball up in the zone that he hits out of the ballpark. He’s on some pitches much more consistently here.” Ortiz reached base in eight of his 14 plate appearances in the series.

--2B Dustin Pedroia had a miserable time with the sun in Sunday’s game, but he got one of his two hits because Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista lost a ball in the sun. Pedroia has a 14-game home hitting streak, the club’s longest since Jacoby Ellsbury had a 14-game run in 2011.

--INF Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to help with a shaky manpower situation. “Given the physical situations with a couple of our position players (Mookie Betts out, Pablo Sandoval hobbled), we needed some depth at a corner position, so Travis is here today,” manager John Farrell said. Shaw entered the game late at first base and was robbed of what would have been his first major league hit when Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera ran down his drive in left-center in the ninth.

--RHP Matt Barnes, who started the bullpen meltdown Friday and was the loser Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for INF Travis Shaw. “This is part of his continued learning in the required consistency at this level,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s got all the ingredients to be a very good late-inning reliever. There’s a lot of trust in him -- you look at the three-pitch mix that he has -- and yet we’re striving for consistency.” Barnes will continue to work out of the bullpen.

--RHP Rick Porcello takes a four-start losing streak to the mound Monday night in the opener of four straight games against the Atlanta Braves, two in Boston and two in Atlanta. Porcello has allowed 29 hits and 20 earned runs in 24 2/3 innings in the four starts. He won his only career start against the Braves.

--1B Mike Napoli, in the midst of a slump, was given a second consecutive day off. Asked if there was anything physically wrong with Napoli, manager John Farrell said, “No, second day down. Much like we did with David (Ortiz) and with Pablo (Sandoval), a couple of days to regroup. I fully expect him back in the lineup (Monday).”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not in a good place right now as a team, but it’s not because we’re not giving effort. We’re not executing completely.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox lost 13-5 to the Blue Jays on Sunday, Boston’s sixth consecutive defeat.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mookie Betts (sprained lower back) was injured June 12, and he didn’t play June 13-14. He is expected to return to action June 15.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (right thigh tightness) left the June 13 game. He was back in the lineup June 14.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5. He started for Pawtucket on June 10, and he will be re-evaluated after a June 16 start for Pawtucket.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow (paternity leave)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Steven Wright

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza