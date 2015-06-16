Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Dustin Pedroia went from defeated to defiant.

In the aftermath of an embarrassing three-game sweep by the Toronto Blue Jays and with the media and most of Boston’s loyal fan base already writing their eulogy, the Red Sox held a team meeting before Monday night’s game at Fenway Park.

Once it was over, Pedroia spoke for his teammates when he said the Sox won’t give up regardless of the negativity surrounding them.

“It’s going to start today,” Pedroia said. “We’re not going to listen to you guys’ (expletive). We’re just going to play baseball. That’s it. We’re going to try to be positive, and we’re going to play winning baseball. We’re not going to care what anybody else says. We’re going to care about our 25 guys and play together, and that’s about it.”

Pedroia, for one, backed up his words by going 2-for-3 with a walk. However, the Red Sox went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, left seven men on base and lost their seventh consecutive game, 4-1, in the opener of a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

And so, for all of Pedroia’s bluster, the Red Sox (27-38) are 11 games under .500 and have a league-worst run differential.

”I’ve been around here long enough to know that when it’s going good, everyone loves you. When it’s going bad, everyone hates you,“ said Pedroia, the Red Sox’ de facto captain and a two-time World Series champion who also has endured two last-place seasons in the past three years. ”We’re all in it together. I don’t buy into that it’s one person’s fault. We’re all in this together.

“It’s not the manager. It’s not the GM. It’s not me. It’s not David (Ortiz). It’s everybody together who’s going to do that. We’re going to do it together. We’re the only ones who think we can.”

On that count, Pedroia is correct. School is not yet out in Massachusetts, and already, people are counting the days to the opening of training camp for the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

Expectations are always high for the Red Sox, but after owner John Henry dropped $183 million on free agent sluggers Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez, the club was pegged as a postseason contender. The fact that things have gone so badly has put manager John Farrell and GM Ben Cherington on the hot seat, although Henry has issued strong votes of confidence for both.

Asked if he is surprised the Red Sox are playing so poorly, Farrell was direct.

“Yes,” he said. “In a word, yes. No one’s given up here. No one’s given up on the season inside our clubhouse.”

Likewise, Pedroia wasn’t giving away any conclusions the Red Sox may have drawn during their meeting about how they can turn around their season. Instead, he stuck to his us-against-the-world theme.

“We’re going to figure that out ourselves,” Pedroia said. “It’s not like, if I knew the answer to that, I’d tell you, because you’re not one of the 25 guys. You know what I mean?”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-38

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 4-2, 4.78 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 5-6, 5.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval is now a member of the 1,000-hit club after his 2-for-4 performance Monday in Boston’s 4-2 loss to Atlanta. He hit a two-out double in the ninth inning and also notched his 200th career double with a two-bagger in the seventh. Sandoval, who raised his batting average to .261, extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games.

--RHP Rick Porcello can’t catch a break. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings Monday against Atlanta to lose his fifth consecutive start. The skid is the second longest of Porcello’s career -- he lost six straight starts from Aug. 12-Sept. 10, 2012. “I was sinking it well (against) the right-handed hitters,” Porcello said. “All the pitches were working again. Just the one inning where they put up three runs. That was it.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia is done with the critics, and his only focus will be on the 25 men in the Red Sox clubhouse and playing baseball. “We’re not going to listen to you guys’ (expletive),” a frustrated Pedroia said Monday before the Red Sox lost their seventh game in a row. Pedroia went 2-for-3 with a walk.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket before Monday’s game. The southpaw entered with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh inning and allowed one of three inherited runners to cross the plate. Ross has been lights out in his past seven appearances at Fenway, posting a 0.00 ERA while holding opponents to a .233 average.

--LHP Craig Breslow was activated from the paternity leave list after his wife gave birth, but he did not pitch Monday. He was unavailable for three games.

--INF Travis Shaw was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket after appearing Sunday in Boston’s 13-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He went 0-for-1 in his second stint with the team this season.

--INF Jeff Bianchi was designated for assignment Monday. He went 0-for-2 in three games with the Red Sox this season.

--RHP Brandon Workman underwent successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Monday. The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla. Workman, who didn’t get into a major league or minor league game this season, will be sidelined for at least a year.

--CF Mookie Betts, who missed the previous two games due to a lower back injury, returned to action Monday. He went 3-for-4 in the series opener against the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was sinking it well (against) the right-handed hitters. All the pitches were working again. Just the one inning where they put up three runs. That was it.” -- RHP Rick Porcello, who allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings Monday in the Red Sox’s 4-2 loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mookie Betts (sprained lower back) was injured June 12, and he didn’t play June 13-14. He was back in the lineup June 15.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (right thigh tightness) left the June 13 game. He was back in the lineup June 14.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5. He started for Pawtucket on June 10, and he will be re-evaluated after a June 16 start for Pawtucket.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Steven Wright

RHP Heath Hembree

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza